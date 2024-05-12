Xi Jinping's tour after five years of absence revives the divide in Europe

When in 2012, 16 countries in the Central and Eastern European region (including 11 member states of the European Union) signed a collaboration agreement with China, the news was greeted with great concern throughout the rest of the European bloc. However, 12 years later, no major event is planned to commemorate the creation of the group. Since 2019, the frequency of these meetings has become less and less and several members have withdrawn.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent European tour, his first in five years, could well be seen as a effort to revitalize relationships with the countries of Eastern Europe. On this occasion, the Chinese leader chose to visit France, Serbia and Hungary, an itinerary which shows the state of the Asian giant's relations with Europe. The meeting at France was marked by tensionswhile Xi offered himself a authentic mass bath in Serbia and he also made big deals during his visit to Hungary.

The Chinese leader, however, asked French President Emmanuel Macron to avoid a new Cold War, as John Liu and Jing Li point out in an article in Bloomberghis diplomacy has revived divisions by pitting Eastern Europe against the West at a time when relations between Hungary and the European Union are increasingly tense. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbón has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the European Union's social and immigration policies, as well as criticism of his government for government setbacks. of law in Hungary.

An unproductive visit to France

After a two-day official visit, Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan left France on Tuesday. without having granted major concessions in trade or foreign policy, despite pressure received from Macron and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Both leaders urged Xi to seek more balanced trade with Europe and use his influence over Russia to help end the conflict in Ukraine.

Xi Jinping's tour comes in a moment of strong trade tensions between China and the European Union. The European bloc is conducting investigations into Chinese industries, such as exports of electric vehicles, while Beijing focuses its investigations mainly on imports of French-made brandy.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping have a drink in a restaurant, Tuesday May 7, 2024, in the port of Tourmalet, in the Pyrenees.

Reuters

The EU cannot absorb the massive overproduction of Chinese industrial products flooding the market, Von der Leyen said after a meeting between the three at the Palais de l'Elsée. “Relations between Europe and China are undermined by unequal market access and Chinese state subsidies.

The Chinese president, for his part, agreed with his counterparts on the need to resolve economic and trade frictions through dialogue. However, he also indicated that the problem of overcapacity from China does not exist neither from the point of view of comparative advantage, nor in the light of comparative advantage, nor in the light of global demand. According to French diplomatic sources consulted by Reuters, during the meeting, Xi was receptive to European concerns and added that the aim of the visit was to convey messages, although it remains to be seen whether there will have consequences.

During his visit to France, Xi also stressed the importance of avoid a “new cold war” between blocs, calling for proactive cooperation to build a fair and orderly multipolar world. However, this call lost steam when, on his next stop on his tour, Xi signed a historic agreement with Serbiawho undertakes to forge a “shared future“, this being the first agreement of this type with a European country.

Sky is the limit

The reception of the Chinese leader in Serbia contrasts sharply with his arrival in France. While in Paris dozens of people demonstrated against the lack of human rights in China, in Belgrade, Xi was received by an enthusiastic crowd gathered in front of the Serbian presidential palace to welcome him, applauding and chanting China, China .

The two signed passes 29 agreements to promote legal, regulatory and economic cooperation. Serbia, which is China's key partner in the region, will also become the first European country in years to sign an agreement Free trade Agreement with the Asian giant as an agreement signed last year comes into force on July 1. Today we are making history, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday.



Cientos de personas se congregaron para recibir al presidente chino en Belgrado el 8 de mayo de 2024.

Reuters

Ambos lderes destacaron su slida asociacin. China posee minas y fbricas en toda Serbia y ha proporcionado miles de millones de euros para proyectos de infraestructura como carreteras, puentes y nuevas instalaciones, convirtindose en el socio principal de Serbia en su crucial desarrollo infraestructural. Adems, junto con Hungra, Belgrado es uno de los defensores ms firmes en Europa del ambicioso proyecto chino de infraestructura “Franja y la Ruta”, la nueva Ruta de la seda que atraviesa partes de Asia y Europa.

“Serbia se convirti en el primer socio estratgico de China en Europa central y oriental hace ocho aos, y se convierte en el primer pas europeo con el que construiremos una comunidad con un futuro compartido”, seal Xi.

Por otro lado, Xi y Vucic reafirmaron su compromiso mutuo de respaldarse en cuanto a su soberana e integridad territorial. Serbia considera a Taiwn como una provincia separatista, mientras que China sostiene que Kosovo, que proclam su independencia en 2008, es parte de Serbia. “Nos enfrentaremos conjuntamente a la hegemona y a la poltica del poder”, afirm Xi.

The carrot for Orbn

After finishing his visit to Serbia, Xi arrived in Budapest on Wednesday evening. There, after their meeting with Orbón, the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership forever, improving relations that go against the grain of the rest of the European Union countries. As some countries in the bloc consider reducing their dependence on the world's second-largest economy, Orban's Hungary strengthened ties as a key trading partner and investment recipient of China.

Chinese companies, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt at an event on Wednesday, have become Hungary's main investors, having invested 16 billion in the country. We view our cooperation with China as a great opportunity, the head of the Foreign Ministry said. This receptivity appears to have translated into rewards for the Orban government, particularly with regard to establishment of Chinese battery and electric vehicle manufacturers in Hungary.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a joint press conference at the Carmelite Monastery in Budapest, Hungary.

Reuters

CATL, one of the world's largest battery makers, is building a €7.3 billion factory in Debrecen (Hungary's second most populous city) and Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD announced at the end of last year that it was building its first European factory in the south of Szeged. Great Wall Motor (GWM) is also expected to build a PC factory.

The Chinese president also announced during his visit that the two countries would advance key projects, such as the reconstruction of the Budapest-Belgrade railway, a $2.1 billion project, financed largely by loans from China under the Belt and Road Initiative. In addition, they agreed to begin preparations for the construction of a railway line around Budapest, which will facilitate the transportation of products manufactured in eastern Hungary by Chinese companies to Western European markets, according to Szijjrt .

He Orbón's enthusiasm for Chinese investment contrasts with the caution shown by several countries in the region toward the alliance between Beijing and Moscow.especially after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The European Union's concern regarding the creation of the 16+1 group in 2012, expanded to 17 with the incorporation of Greece in 2019, is now diluted after the reduction of the group group to 14+1 after the departure of the three Baltic countries: Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.