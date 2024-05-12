Nawaz Sharif ready for major dialogue with Imran Khan: advisor to Pakistani Prime Minister





ANI | Updated: May 12, 2024

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is ready for a grand dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has reported ARY News. This was announced by Rana Sanaullah, advisor to the Prime Minister for political and public affairs, in an interview with the local Pakistani news channel. Rana Sanaullah stressed the need for a grand dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that unconditional talks are the only way forward and the only option to resolve issues and create an enabling environment. He said that PTI is a reality which cannot be denied, while “Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are also a reality”. Sanaullah further emphasized that if the dialogue is political, then political parties should be included, and institutions can also be part of the grand dialogue in the next phase, as reported by ARY News.

He stressed that the inclusion of institutions in the grand dialogue is crucial to progress. Notably, PTI founder Imran Khan, who is currently serving his sentence in Adiala jail, ruled out “any deal to secure his release” and urged the courts to expedite hearings of his cases. Imran Khan, then while speaking to journalists at Adiala Prison, said he had said over the past 18 months that he was ready for talks, but not a deal, stressing that deals are made by those who want to flee the country, like Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan further noted that he had constituted a three-member dialogue committee, adding that no retired general had come forward to hold talks. “We are ready to talk with everyone except three political parties – PML-N, PPP and MQM-P,” he added. Furthermore, the former prime minister asserted that dialogue is with adversaries, and the PTI's most formidable adversaries are those with whom dialogue will be initiated, according to ARY News. (ANI)

