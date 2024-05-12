Xi's visit to Europe strengthens mutual trust, charts a path for future development

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony jointly hosted by Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary, May 9, 2024. Photo: Xinhua Tens of thousands of Serbs chant “China! Serbia!” while waving Chinese and Serbian national flags as they welcome visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping to Belgrade on May 8, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

Summing up Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to three European countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday that the visit, carried out in Europe with a comprehensive vision, succeeded in strengthening Sino-French relations, further solidifying the Sino-Serbian relations, strengthened Sino-Hungarian relations and injected impetus into Sino-European cooperation.

It is a journey to build friendships, increase mutual trust, strengthen confidence and chart a course for the future, which has resulted in great success, top diplomat said Chinese.

In recent years, given the global uncertainties, the growing challenges facing Europe and the twists and turns in China-EU relations, a high-level exchange is necessary to clarify matters, prevent further decline and stabilize the relations, while fostering future-oriented development, some experts said, noting that head-of-state diplomacy, as the highest level of diplomatic exchange, is crucial at this critical moment.

During the visit, China and France maintained the original spirit of establishing diplomatic relations and will advance bilateral relations by building on past achievements and innovating new developments, noted Xi. Wang.

We will continue to uphold our all-weather friendship and embark on a new journey to build a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, strengthen traditional ties, and guide China-Hungary relations towards a “golden journey”, Mr. Wang said. .

Regarding China-EU relations, both sides should form a correct perception and adhere to the positioning of the partnership. On global issues, China will demonstrate its responsibility as a major power and contribute to China's solutions for world peace, noted China's top diplomat.

The visit demonstrates China's great importance to Europe and its special attention to the three countries – France, Serbia and Hungary, Sun Keqin, a researcher at the China Institute of International Relations, told the Global Times on Sunday. contemporary.

The trip conveyed to Europe and the world China's position and attitude on China-EU relations, global peace and development, especially on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, noted Sun.

He also addressed major international issues, such as global governance, clarified misunderstandings about China's role in the Russia-Ukraine war and debunked so-called overcapacity in Chinese rhetoric, Sun said. “By affirmatively asserting its position, China has effectively countered anti-China forces in Europe and helped more Europeans understand China's views on these issues, and responded to malicious slander and attacks by some Western media.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron with their wives, Peng Liyuan and Brigitte Macron, pose for a group photo with local folk dancers at the Col du Tourmalet in the Pyrenees on May 7, 2024. Photo: AFP

Memorable moments

President Xi's visit to the three European countries left many memorable diplomatic moments, Xinhua News Agency said on Sunday. From conferences at the Palais de la Lyse in Paris to discussions at the Col du Tourmalet in the Pyrenees; from welcoming crowds in a square in Serbia to the farewell ceremony at the Villa Peace in Belgrade; From flowers at Budapest Airport to the welcoming ceremony at Buda Castle in Budapest. These vivid scenes and remarkable diplomatic stories from President Xi's European visit are unforgettable, Xinhua said.

The New York Times said French President Emmanuel Macron is “adding a personal touch to his diplomacy with China,” taking Xi to his childhood haunts, hoping to forge a bond. AFP described the impressive scene in Belgrade where Xi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic “greeted several thousand people from a balcony.”

During their visit to Serbia, President Xi and Vucic agreed to build a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, and Xi also announced a series of measures to support the construction of a China-Serbia community with a shared future. .

Wang said the move marks a major breakthrough in Europe in building a community with a shared future, which will mark a new stage in the history of China-Serbia relations.

In the three European countries, from the reception protocols to the personal interactions between the leaders, the warm hospitality showed the host countries' high regard for President Xi's visit and his relations with China, said Dong Yifan, researcher at the Institute of European Studies, China Institutes of China. Contemporary international relations, told the Global Times on Sunday.

“The reception was of the highest level, underscoring the importance of this visit,” Dong said, stressing that the visit carried important diplomatic significance for China, which reflected Europe's prominent position in developing global relations and the strategic importance of China-EU relations.

During Xi's visit, Wang also noted that “First Lady Diplomacy” was a highlight of this visit, as Peng Liyuan's charming diplomacy played a positive role in strengthening the goodwill of foreign audiences. towards China and in strengthening China's soft power.

“First Lady diplomacy” has two key characteristics: a feminine touch and a focus on people-to-people and cultural exchanges, said Song Luzheng, a Chinese scholar living in France and a researcher at the China Institute of Fudan University. globally. Times Sunday.

These aspects effectively complement the often overly formal and serious discussions between heads of state, emphasizing emotional connections and engagement in areas of consensus such as the humanities, language and culture, thus helping to foster closer ties between people, Song said.

Implications for China-EU relations

Whether in European elections or in European affairs, France and Germany play a special role. Since the day the EU was founded, France has played the role of political leader, acting as a “political engine”, according to some experts. Meanwhile, Germany remains an irreplaceable economic leader within the EU.

Before Xi's visit to Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also visited China in mid-April and held in-depth discussions on bilateral relations as well as regional and global affairs.

In recent years, China-EU relations have faced many challenges due to geopolitical competition, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the growing influence of the United States. France remains committed to strategic autonomy and is the most influential power in the EU, Sun noted.

By engaging with France and European leaders on various issues, we can clarify whether we are partners or systemic rivals. Their perception is essential for the harmonious development of China-EU relations, allowing us to understand each other's positions and establish a solid foundation for managing differences and strengthening cooperation, Sun said.

Hungary is expected to take the helm of the EU Council on July 1 and will use its veto if necessary once it takes over the rotating presidency, Euronews reported in April.

Some experts have said that given the unique structures of the EU and NATO, Hungary can play a crucial role, particularly in EU consensus decision-making on major issues, and that Hungary has repeatedly exercised its veto power against anti-China resolutions. in the European Parliament and in the EU.

In an exclusive interview with the Global Times recently, Levente Horvath, director of the Eurasia Center at John von Neumann University, said Hungary should play a positive role in China-EU relations during its upcoming presidency of the EU, hoping to influence the bloc's thinking. on China.

Some Western media, citing analysts, said the Chinese leader had made a good impression, but had failed to make any real progress on trade and Ukraine tensions. And some observers have claimed that China “has gradually divided Europe into two groups: those friendly and hostile to China,” German newspaper DW News said in an article on Saturday.

European public opinion is generally pro-American, often making negative interpretations of China, some experts said, noting, however, that since the beginning of this year, many exchanges have taken place between China and Europe, with visits to Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. .

“Therefore, this is not about China seeking to divide Europe, but just normal diplomatic visits. Moreover, the three countries visited by President Xi are relatively friendly towards China,” Sun noted .

Such friendship is based on their own interests, objective considerations and mutually beneficial cooperation. This approach represents European pragmatism and the direction of China-EU relations. “Therefore, it is incorrect to characterize this form of cooperation as an attempt to divide Europe,” Sun said.