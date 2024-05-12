Rahul Gandhi accepts invitation to debate with PM Modi on Lok Sabha polls





Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday formally accepted the invitation for a public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Lok Sabha elections. The invitation was extended by former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur, former High Court chief justice AP Shah and senior journalist N Ram. The trio wrote a letter inviting Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi for a public debate on key issues of the 2024 elections. The letter, dated May 9, noted the allegations and counter-allegations made by each side and said: "We believe citizens would benefit greatly from hearing directly from our political leaders through public debate on a non-partisan, non-commercial platform." . » A day later, Rahul Gandhi responded that he accepted the debate invitation and said that he or Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge would be happy to participate.

Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2024 “I discussed your invitation with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. We agree that such a debate will help people understand our respective vision and allow them to make an informed choice. It is also essential to put an end to any unfounded allegations attributed to our respective parties. “As the main parties contesting the elections, the public deserved to hear the views of their leaders directly. Accordingly, I or the Congress President would be happy to participate in such a debate,” he added. Rahul Gandhi said the details and format of the debate could be discussed “if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate”. Soon after the Congress accepted the invitation for a public debate on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with Prime Minister Modi, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya asked, “Who is Rahul Gandhi with whom the Prime Minister Should Modi debate? Raising questions over Rahul Gandhi's rank within the Congress and the INDIA bloc, Tejasvi Surya said Rahul Gandhi should first declare himself as the Congress' prime ministerial candidate before inviting the Prime Minister to a debate. Similarly, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai targeted Rahul Gandhi and tweeted, “In 2024, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi for a televised debate. In 2017, the same Rahul Gandhi fled the televised debate contested by By Shehzad Poonawa during the INC presidential election. Published on: May 11, 2024 To agree

