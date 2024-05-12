What you need to know about Michael Cohen, the central witness in Trump's secret trial





NEW YORK (AP) He once said he would take a bullet for Donald Trump. Today, Michael Cohen is the prosecutor's greatest legal weapon in the former president's secret trial.

But while the fixer-turned-Trump nemesis is set to offer jurors this week an insider's view of the dealings at the heart of prosecutors' case, he's also as thought-provoking a star witness as they come.

There's his tortured history with Trump, for whom he served as a personal lawyer and problem solver until his practices came under federal investigation. That led to felony convictions and prison for Cohen, but no charges against Trump, then in the White House.

Cohen, who is expected to testify Monday, can address the jury as someone who candidly reckoned with his own misdeeds and paid for them with his freedom. But jurors will also likely learn that the now-disbarred lawyer not only pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and a bank, but recently claimed, under oath, that he had not told the truth, even while admitting some of these lies.

And there's Cohen's new persona and podcast, books and social media posts as a relentless and sometimes crude critic of Trump.

At the opening of Trump's trial, prosecutors were careful to present Cohen as just another piece of evidence against Trump, telling jurors that corroboration would come via other witnesses, documents and the ex's own recorded words. -president. But Trump and his lawyers have accused Cohen of an admitted liar and criminal who now lives off the destruction of his former boss.

What the defense will want the jury to focus on is the fact that he is a liar with a tainted past and a irritable side, said Richard Serafini, a Florida criminal lawyer and former federal and Manhattan prosecutor.

What the prosecution is going to want to focus on is that everything he says is corroborated, you don't have to like it, Serafini added. And number 2 is the guy Trump chose.

A loyalist turned enemy

Cohen's introduction to Trump in the early 2000s was a classic New York real estate story: Cohen was a board member of a condominium in a Trump building and became involved on Trump's side in a dispute between residents and management. The tycoon quickly brought Cohen into his business.

Cohen, who declined to comment for this story, had had an eclectic career that ranged from practicing personal injury law to operating a taxi fleet with his father-in-law. He ultimately functioned as both Trump's lawyer and a shark-toothed loyalist.

He worked on some deal-making efforts, but also spent much of his time threatening legal action, berating journalists and maneuvering to neutralize possible damage to his boss's reputation, according to the testimony to Congress that Cohen gave after his breakup with Trump in 2018. The breakup came after the FBI raided Cohen's home and office and Trump began distancing himself from the lawyer.

Cohen quickly testified in federal court that he helped candidate Trump use the National Enquirer tabloid as a sort of news outlet that flattered him, attempted to flatten his opponents and withheld sordid allegations about his personal life by purchasing items or reporting them to Cohen to do so. purchase. Trump says all these stories were false.

These arrangements, which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office describes as a multi-pronged scheme to hide information from voters, are now under scrutiny in Trump's secret trial. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal reimbursements to Cohen for paying porn performer Stormy Daniels. She claimed a sexual relationship in 2006 with the married Trump, which the former president denied.

Other witnesses have testified about secret financial dealings, but Cohen remains key to piecing together a case centered on how the Trump company compensated him for his role in paying Daniels.

Trump's defense maintains that Cohen was paid for legal work, not a cover-up, and that there was nothing illegal about the deals he facilitated with Daniels and others.

A WITNESS TO HISTORY

In criminal trials, many witnesses take the stand with their own criminal records, relationships with defendants, prior conflicting statements, or anything else that may affect their credibility.

Cohen has a special background.

During his testimony, he will have to explain his previous disavowals of key aspects of the hush money deals and convince jurors that this time he is telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Still in Trump's fold when the Daniels deal was revealed, he initially told the New York Times that he had not been reimbursed, later acknowledging the reimbursement, as did Trump, who previously said that he didn't even know about Daniels' payment.

Then, during two federal guilty pleas, Cohen admitted to tax evasion, orchestrating illegal campaign contributions in the form of secret payments, and lying to Congress about his work on a possible Trump real estate project in Moscow . He also pleaded guilty to signing a home equity loan application that understated his financial debts.

Although many types of convictions can be used to call into question a witness's credibility, when crimes involve dishonesty, there is a treasure trove there for a cross-interrogation, Serafini said.

Additionally, Cohen raised new questions about his credibility during his testimony last fall in Trump's civil fraud trial. During tough cross-examination, he answered some questions with a legal objection or asked and answered, Cohen insisted he was not entirely guilty of tax evasion or false loan application. Ultimately, he testified that he lied to the now-deceased federal judge who accepted his plea.

The judge in the fraud trial found Cohen's testimony credible, noting that it was corroborated by other evidence. But a federal judge suggested that Cohen had perjured himself either in his testimony or in his guilty plea.

Since breaking up with Trump, Cohen has confronted his past lies head-on. The title of his podcast Mea Culpa gestures to his crimes, and he acknowledged in the foreword to his 2020 memoir that some people consider him the most unreliable narrator on the planet.

At his sentencing in 2018, he said his blind loyalty to Trump made him feel it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds, rather than listen to my own inner voice and moral compass. Outside of court, he presented himself as an avatar of anti-Trump sentiment. In social media salvos at the opening of the trial, Cohen used a scatological nickname for Trump, taunting him to continue whining, crying and violating the gag order, you petulant defendant! and commented scathingly on his defense.

These messages could give Trump's lawyers material to portray Cohen as a witness motivated by an agenda of revenge. In a nod to that vulnerability, Cohen released two days after his opening statements that he would stop commenting on Trump until he had testified, out of respect for the judge and prosecutors.

Yet in a TikTok live last week, Cohen wore a shirt depicting a Trump-like figure with his hands in handcuffs behind bars. After Trump's lawyers complained, Judge Juan M. Merchan on Friday urged prosecutors to tell Cohen that the court was asking him not to make any more statements about the case or about Trump.

For Jeremy Saland, a New York criminal lawyer and former Manhattan prosecutor, Cohen's background poses no such obstacle for prosecutors.

Where Cohen has the problem is that he doesn't shut his trap, Saland said. He constantly questions his own credibility.

Prosecutors will have to persuade Cohen to come clean, acknowledge his past wrongdoing and rein in his free-wheeling comments, Saland said, or the case could become the Michael Cohen show.

Indeed, Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, used his opening statement to hammer home Cohen's obsession with Trump and his admitted past under oath.

You can't make a serious decision about President Trump based on Michael Cohen's words, Blanche told jurors.

But prosecutor Matthew Colangelo characterized Cohen as someone who made mistakes, telling jurors they could believe him nonetheless.

Meanwhile, prosecutors highlighted remarks Trump made about Cohen and others to accuse him of multiple violations of a hush order that prevents him from commenting on witnesses, jurors and certain others linked to the case. The judge found Trump in contempt, fined him a total of $10,000 and warned that prison time could follow if he violated the order again.

Prosecutors also did not shy away from testifying about Cohen's combative personality. A banker testified that Cohen was seen as a demanding customer who insisted everything was urgent. Daniel's former lawyer, Keith Davidson, described his first phone call with Cohen as a screaming barrage of insults, innuendos and allegations.

While such episodes may not be flattering to Cohen, instigating them could be a way for prosecutors to subtly indicate that he is not their teammate, but simply someone with information, John Fishwick said. Jr., former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. .

It's a way of trying to strengthen his credibility while distancing himself from him, he suggested.

When Cohen takes the stand, prosecutors would do well to address his problematic past before defense attorneys, said Anna Cominsky, a professor at New York Law School. She taught a course with Bragg before he became a prosecutor, but she offered her comments as a legal observer and not as someone familiar with his office's strategy.

I imagine in their closing arguments, Cominsky said, the prosecutor is going to look directly at the jury and say: This is not a perfect witness, but none of us are.

___

Tucker reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak and Jake Offenhartz in New York contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-hush-money-trial-michael-cohen-witness-091b0e50af2738eb261f395e9d658505 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos