The concept behind Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's new party





Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has a long history of standing firm against authoritarian regimes i.e. in 2000 against Musharraf and in 2018 during Imran Khan's tenure, giving the impression that he is an honorable politician and politically capable. What truly sets him apart from Pakistan's top leaders is his skill in execution. According to a former PIA bureaucrat, Abbasi foresaw PIA's collapse in the late 1990s and advocated for Pakistan to privatize the airline before it became a burden on the country's finances. He believed that privatization would allow Pakistan to sell PIA at a high price.

As the country's oil minister in 2013-2018, Abbasi's $16 billion LNG deal was praised by Bloomberg because it saved Pakistan billions of dollars and resolved the gas crisis which has lasted for ten years. His achievements have earned him recognition at energy conferences around the world. However, in response to this success, he was sent to prison. After 600 hearings, he was exonerated, along with 13 other co-defendants. This demonstrates his ability to deliver results for Pakistan without causing losses to the government.

Abbasi's engineering degree, his piloting skills, his two impressive ministries, his two mature opposition roles and his capable leadership during his tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan set him apart. He is known for working silently, receiving no government benefits and living in his own house as prime minister, a practice he started before Imran Khan. He didn't even highlight its simplicity. Combined with the expertise of Dr. Miftah on economics and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on human rights and law, Abbasi has a unique advantage to reshape Pakistan's political landscape.

The current situation in Pakistan is such that the government cannot act, and its alternative choice, Imran Khan, does not have the skills to serve the people. Khan's politics have shifted from an anti-corruption advocate to a world where an imagined conspiracy has kept him from power, rather than recognizing the weakness of his government and the lack of support from his allies. The country's tax collection is insufficient to cover the annual interest owed on its debt, let alone create fiscal space.

Pakistan cannot afford to choose between Maryam Nawaz, who hands out money for photo ops, and Imran Khan, who ruled KP for 11 years, during which 47% of the province's population was illiterate. It seems that Maryam Nawaz has taken over Imran Khan's marketing tactics, while KP is grappling with a serious illiteracy crisis. The PTI's financial management of KP was so poor that it refused to give a chance in the by-elections or the Senate to their former finance minister, Taimur Jhagra. Even during Imran Khan's three and a half years in the federal government, the gap between the rich and the poor has only widened. Changing finance ministers was Prime Minister Imran Khan's hobby. Buzdar and Mahmood Khan continued to enrich those close to Imran Khan's friends, while the provinces increased their deficits.

From Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's 'Reimagining Pakistan' lectures, it is evident that he is the only leader in the country who understands the importance of establishing the trichotomy of power, ensuring that institutions remain within their boundaries, to improve governance, provide economic opportunities and give people a fair chance at a future in which they are better off than their parents and grandparents. The country has long been waiting for serious measures that could direct the economy in the right direction, improve the situation in health care, education and public order and, most importantly, get out of this rut of choice between the establishment and orchestrated democracy. We saw Nawaz Sharif make a deal with the powers that be and fail miserably once again after Imran Khan's term in 2022.

The country can only move forward now, and this can be done by creating economic opportunities for the general public. People don't want to choose between an Imran Khan and an Imran Khan wannabe in the form of Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The country, one could say, needs serious, seasoned and serious politicians.

The young students, new parents and budding entrepreneurs of the country have rightly pushed them to create a political party that cares about only two things: Pakistan and its people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefridaytimes.com/12-May-2024/the-concept-behind-shahid-khaqan-abbasi-s-new-party The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos