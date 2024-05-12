Shashi Tharoor says this about PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi's age debate | Latest news India

Ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, the age of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are under discussion after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Narendra Modi will retire on next year after turning 75. On the other hand, he said that Congress would get fewer seats than the age of its shahzada (prince) – Rahul Gandhi. The age of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi is under discussion ahead of the 4th phase of elections.

The BJP will also not get many more seats than the prime minister's age, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, adding that Narendra Modi's age is interesting for other reasons than Amit Shah can better explain.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now!

What's wrong with Narendra Modi's age? Explain

At his first rally after coming out of Tihar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said voting for Prime Minister Modi would actually mean voting for Amit Shah as Prime Minister as Narendra Modi would be 75 years old in 2025 and would retire from politics by party rules. BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, dismissed Kejriwal's speculations and said that Narendra Modi will complete his term as it is not written anywhere in the BJP constitution that he cannot be Prime Minister after 75 years.

The issue snowballed into a political controversy when the Aam Aadmi Party shared Amit Shah's old video and asked if an exception would be made for Narendra Modi as Lal Krishna Advani, Sumitra Mahajan and Murli Manohar Joshi were not allowed to contest elections after being elected. 75.

Shashi Tharoor said the country would not need to wait until September 2025 to have a new prime minister. “A new government will come to power at the Center in June. There is no need to wait until September 2025,” Tharoor said.

Rahul Gandhi's Age Problem: Explained

The Congress would get fewer than 53 seats in the election, Prime Minister Modi said on Saturday and then repeated the statement on Sunday in West Bengal. He said the Congress would get fewer seats than the Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) era.