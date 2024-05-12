Politics
Shashi Tharoor says this about PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi's age debate | Latest news India
Ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, the age of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are under discussion after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Narendra Modi will retire on next year after turning 75. On the other hand, he said that Congress would get fewer seats than the age of its shahzada (prince) – Rahul Gandhi.
The BJP will also not get many more seats than the prime minister's age, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, adding that Narendra Modi's age is interesting for other reasons than Amit Shah can better explain.
What's wrong with Narendra Modi's age? Explain
At his first rally after coming out of Tihar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said voting for Prime Minister Modi would actually mean voting for Amit Shah as Prime Minister as Narendra Modi would be 75 years old in 2025 and would retire from politics by party rules. BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, dismissed Kejriwal's speculations and said that Narendra Modi will complete his term as it is not written anywhere in the BJP constitution that he cannot be Prime Minister after 75 years.
The issue snowballed into a political controversy when the Aam Aadmi Party shared Amit Shah's old video and asked if an exception would be made for Narendra Modi as Lal Krishna Advani, Sumitra Mahajan and Murli Manohar Joshi were not allowed to contest elections after being elected. 75.
Shashi Tharoor said the country would not need to wait until September 2025 to have a new prime minister. “A new government will come to power at the Center in June. There is no need to wait until September 2025,” Tharoor said.
Rahul Gandhi's Age Problem: Explained
The Congress would get fewer than 53 seats in the election, Prime Minister Modi said on Saturday and then repeated the statement on Sunday in West Bengal. He said the Congress would get fewer seats than the Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) era.
