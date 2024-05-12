Trump visits Jersey Shore to gather 'mega-crowd'





After a long week in court, Donald Trump is heading to the Jersey Shore. And he is welcomed by thousands of his friends.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is hoping to draw what his team calls a “mega crowd” to a rally Saturday night in the southern New Jersey resort town of Wildwood. The hearing took place 150 miles south at the New York courthouse, where he was forced to spend most weekdays sitting in silence during his hush money trial.

What you need to know Donald Trump is heading to the Jersey Shore after a long week in court. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee expects to draw what his campaign calls a “mega crowd” to a rally Saturday night in the southern New Jersey resort town. Wildwood It's 150 miles south of the New York courthouse, where he was forced to spend most of his days sitting quietly during his money crime trial. The seaside rally could end up being one of the largest ever for a presidential candidate known for drawing huge crowds.

The seaside rally was designed to serve as a show of force at a critical time for Trump, a presidential candidate known for drawing huge crowds.

Hours before Trump took the stage, thousands of loyalists sporting Trump's “Make America Great Again” hats and T-shirts gathered on the sand between the boardwalk and carnival rides to greet the former president republican.

“Ordinary Americans support him 100 percent,” said Doreen O'Neill, a 62-year-old nurse from Philadelphia.

“They have to deceive him, smear him and humiliate him in this courtroom every day,” O'Neill said. “This country is going to go crazy if they steal the election again.”

Trump's rally in deep-blue New Jersey comes less than six months before Election Day.

The former president's extraordinary legal woes, which include three other unrelated criminal cases, have emerged as a central issue of the campaign.

Trump has repeatedly accused the Biden administration and Democratic officials in New York of using the legal system to block his return to the White House. Prosecutors say the former president broke the law to cover up an affair with a porn actor that allegedly hurt his first bid for president.

And while Trump will almost certainly benefit from his legal woes on Saturday, a judge's silence order and threat of imprisonment will limit Trump's ability to comment publicly on witnesses, jurors and some others connected to New York's trial. York, which is expected to consume a large portion of the audience. the month. The judge in the case has already fined Trump $9,000 for violating the order and warned that prison time could follow if he does not comply.

Trump's responsibilities as a defendant limited his ability to convince voters on the campaign trail.

He spent his day off from the court last week in the general election battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan. And he expects to face a massive crowd Saturday in New Jersey, a reliably Democratic state. Parts of New Jersey have deep red enclaves, and the South Coast in particular attracts tourists and summer homeowners from neighboring Pennsylvania, a key state.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, opened his weekend with a series of fundraising events on the West Coast.

He avoided legal challenges from Trump, as he always did when speaking to donors in Seattle. Instead, the Democratic president focused on Trump's recent interview with Time magazine in which the former Republican president said states should have the choice to determine whether to prosecute women for abortion or monitor their pregnancies.

Saturday's visit to the New Jersey resort town was not Trump's first.

While president, Trump held a rally there in January 2020 to thank Rep. Jefferson Van Drew, R-N.J., the congressman who had just left the Democratic Party for the GOP, as a rebuke for the first impeachment of the former president.

Trump then drew a crowd that lined the streets, filled the bars and supported many vendors in what is usually a sleepy town in winter. This time, the summer season is fast approaching for the resort known for its vast beaches, games and shops.

Wildwood is part of New Jersey's 2nd District, which Van Drew represented for three terms and covers all or part of southern New Jersey's six counties. He opted for Trump in 2016, then again in 2020, after supporting Barack Obama.

Trump is expected to return to the courtroom next week, when the prosecution's key witness, Michael Cohen, Trump's fixer-turned-enemy, is expected to take the witness stand. Last week, he was visibly angry at times when he was forced to hear testimony from former porn actor Stormy Daniels, who described a sexual relationship with the former president in shocking detail.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying the Trump Organization's internal business records. The fees come from documents such as invoices and checks that were considered legal fees on company records. Prosecutors say those payments were largely reimbursements to Cohen, Trump's lawyer, who paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet.

The prosecution could close its case by the end of the week. It is unclear whether Trump himself will speak when the defense presents its arguments.

Back on the Jersey Shore, Pat Day, 65, said she felt the urgency to see Trump in person on Saturday.

“We want to see Trump before they take him out,” said Day, who was visiting from the Florida Keys. “I'm worried. They're going to do everything they can to make sure he doesn't get re-elected.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/politics/2024/05/11/trump-jersey-shore-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos