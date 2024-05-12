Shaheen Afridi achieves huge record; Joins legends Wasim Akram and Imran Khan in elite list





Shaheen Afridi has reached a milestone. Photo: AP

HIGHLIGHTS

Shaheen Afridi has reached a milestone. He completed 300 wickets for Pakistan. Afridi joined Wasim Akram and Imran Khan in an elite list.

Shaheen Afridi achieved a milestone in international cricket and took 300 wickets for Pakistan. The left-arm pacer scalped his 300th wicket against Ireland in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday (May 12). Afridi was just one wicket away from the 300th scalp and he reached the elusive milestone with the wicket of Paul Stirling in the 4th over.

Afridi joined Wasim Akram and Imran Khan in the elite list of Pakistani bowlers with over 300 wickets in international cricket. Akram tops the list of Pakistani bowlers with most wickets. The former Pakistan captain finished his career with 916 wickets.

Akram is followed by Waqar Younis, who has dismissed 789 batsmen in international cricket. Imran Khan finished his career with 544 wickets and is in third place. The 1992 World Cup-winning Pakistani captain also scored 7,516 runs.

Afridi made his debut for Pakistan in April 2018. He was part of Pakistan's squad for the U-19 World Cup, played in early 2018. He was quickly integrated into the national team. Afridi made his T20I debut against West Indies.

He made his ODI debut in September 2018. Afridi made his Test debut against New Zealand in December 2018. He has been one of Pakistan's best pacers since his debut and has completed 300 wickets.

Afridi's success with the ball saw him captain the Pakistan T20I in November 2023. His stint as captain lasted only one series and Babar Azam made his return to the leadership group during the home series against New Zealand.

Pakistan vs Ireland series

Talking about the ongoing Pakistan vs Ireland series, the home team is leading 1-0. Ireland stunned Pakistan by chasing a target of 183 in the first T20I. Ireland took advantage of a brilliant 77-run knock from Andrew Balbernie to accelerate the chase. He was well assisted by Harry Tector (36) and George Dockrell (24 from 12).

Gareth Delany (10 from 6) and Curtis Campher (15 from 7) ultimately remained unbeaten and played their part in the victory. Afridi scalped a wicket in the first match of the series.

He has scalped two wickets in three overs in the second T20I so far. Ireland crossed the 160-run mark in 18 overs. A victory in the second T20I will see the Irish team pull off a heist.

