Gerindra said Jokowi could become Prabowo's advisor through the Supreme Advisory Council





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – It is possible that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will become an advisor to the president-elect Prabowo Subianto thanks to the reactivation of the institution of the Supreme Consultative Council. General Secretary of the Party Gérindra Ahmad Muzani confirmed this during an interview session at the DPR/MPR Complex, Senayan Area, Central Jakarta, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Muzani said that currently all institutions were under review. Muzani said several institutions could be strengthened. However, several institutions have been considered for merging with existing ministries, or merging, or even liquidating. “Yes, several institutions are currently under review, including the presidential advisory council,” said Muzani, who is also MPR vice president. The Supreme Advisory Council was established on the basis of Law 16 UUD 194. The DPA was abolished by amendments in 2003 because this institution was considered less effective. Instead, the constitution, through Article 16, gives the president the power to form an advisory council whose task is to provide advice and consideration to the president, which is further regulated by law. Then, under the administration of Presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo, the Presidential Advisory Council (Watimpres) was formed. Recently, MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo proposed that the Supreme Advisory Council be reactivated. This institution, said Bamsoet, could be a formal form presidential club that Prabowo wants to initiate. Advertisement In his inauguration speech as Chancellor of Jakarta Jayabaya University, Monday, May 6, 2024, Bamsoet stressed the importance of solving Indonesia's various problems, starting with improving the human resources of political parties that are at the heart of democracy. The Golkar General Vice President said that under the New Order government, the existence of the DPA paralleled that of the President as a high state institution. However, after the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution and the implementation of reforms, the existence of the DPA was abolished. “We do not need to be allergic to the name DPA as was the case under the New Order government. Because it is occupied by former presidents and even if necessary, former vice-presidents. presidents,” Bamsoet said. The talk of Jokowi becoming Prabowo's advisor has resurfaced several times. A senior politician and former Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party cadre Maruarar Sirait said Jokowi would become Prabowo's special adviser. Editor's Pick: Independent Selection Calendar for Indonesia's Top 10 PTNs

