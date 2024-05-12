Turkish President Erdogan praises Hamas peace efforts, condemns Israeli army attacks on Rafah





ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday welcomed Hamas' move toward a lasting peace deal, criticizing the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for its attacks on civilians in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. “Hamas has taken a truly crucial step towards a permanent ceasefire. The response of the Netanyahu administration, however, has been to attack the innocent people in Rafah,” Erdogan said during his speech at the Global Consultation Summit. Muslim ulama in Istanbul. “We have seen that those who present themselves as a 'land of the free' have suddenly turned to fascism when Israel's interests are at stake,” he added. Erdogan also proudly highlighted Turkey's unwavering commitment to “humanitarian aid” to the Gaza Strip, which included an impressive contribution of “around 54,000 tons.” He stressed: “We are the country that provides the most humanitarian aid to Gaza.” Erdogan also highlighted Turkey's compassionate stance by announcing that more than “400 patients and injured people from Gaza,” including those battling cancer, are currently receiving “medical treatment” in Turkish hospitals. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 76,600 others injured in a brutal Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attack that killed nearly 1,200 people. The Palestinian group demands an end to the ongoing Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip in exchange for any hostage exchange with Tel Aviv. More than seven months into Israel's war, large swaths of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine. Israel is accused of genocide before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January said it was “plausible” that Tel Aviv would commit genocide in Gaza, ordering it to stop such acts and take steps to ensure humanitarian aid was provided to civilians in Gaza. Gaza. South Africa on Friday asked the ICJ to order Israel to withdraw from Rafah as part of additional war-related emergency measures. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

