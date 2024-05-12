Connect with us

Should we believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee or that of Arvind Kejriwal? Questions about Delhi CM

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's record of delivering on his promises.

At a press conference today, Kejriwal claimed that Prime Minister Modi had not fulfilled his previous election campaign promises, unlike the Delhi state government. He cited 24/7 electricity for all, smart cities and high-speed trains as examples, alleging these have been abandoned or left incomplete.

On the other hand, he claims, the Kejriwal government (in Delhi) has fulfilled all the election promises, be it government schools, Mohalla clinics and free electricity for all.

Kejriwal's guarantee

People need to take the call to know whether they are opting for the 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' or the 'Modi Guarantee'. The latter is a brand,” he told the media on May 12, a day after he was released from jail on interim bail. The AAP leader then announced the “Kejriwal ki Guarantee”, listing 10 works to achieve in matters of war.

Kejriwal's guarantees include 24×7 electricity, good education, health facilities in villages and provision of two million jobs for youth every year are some of them. Freeing Indian lands from Chinese control and ending the Agniveer project are also our guarantees,” the AAP national leader added.

“We have worked on management to ensure 24×7 power supply in Punjab and Delhi. We can do this across the country. Government schools in the country are in poor condition. We will organize good quality education quality throughout the country. We know how to do it,” he said.

Farmers will benefit from MSP as per the Swaminathan Commission report, with full statehood for Delhi also being part of my guarantees,” Kejriwal added.

BJP's washing machine

“The BJP is bringing all corrupt people into its party. The washing machine of the BJP will be taken apart publicly. We will come up with a system for hassle-free trade and business in the country,” he said.

Lashing out at the opposition, Kejriwal also claimed that the BJP's plan was to topple the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi after his arrest, but it did not bear fruit.

Replying to a question, the Delhi CM said he did not expect the BJP to win seats in the national capital. He added that the announcement was made without consulting INDI Alliance partners. He also refused to say whether he would run as a candidate for prime minister if the INDI Alliance wins the general election.

I have not discussed it with my partners in the INDIA bloc. I will put pressure on my partners in the INDIA bloc to respect these guarantees,” he told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: May 12, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

