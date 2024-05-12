Who's talking to who ?





Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan hold a giant cricket bat in the party's colors and initials in Multan, July 20, 2018. AFP

The PTI seems to have truly taken the confrontational path it has been on for the last year or so. Unlike its genesis and time in power, the party has now turned against the establishment. When it comes to political opponents like the PML-N and PPP, Imran Khan's party has had a consistent policy of not engaging with them at any cost and systematically demonizing them. However, with the powers that be, the PTI has been pursuing a dual policy since a successful vote of no confidence (VoNC) toppled its government. When the good cop, bad cop routine didn't work, things got worse after May 9, 2023. All hell broke loose and the party dismantled faster than you could call mutiny. However, the PDM's 16 months of rule gave a boost to the PTI narrative as the economy took a nosedive. Moreover, the bat symbol was removed from the PTI just before the elections and some court cases did even more damage. The verdict in the iddat case against Khan and Bushra Bibi was controversial and led to justified outrage from progressive women, both pro and anti-PTI. Analysts say these verdicts, particularly the iddat case, angered PTI supporters and this turned the tide for the party in the February 8 elections, where it won the most seats in the National Assembly. And just when the PTI could have had a seat on the Treasury benches, the party refused to form a government with the PPP despite an offer on the table.

There appears to be a newfound confidence in the party thanks to the election results. Perhaps this is why in recent weeks we have seen the PTI leadership talking about dialogue only with the establishment. To many, it seemed that the PTI overestimated its power and underestimated the state's anger over the May 9 riots. The signs were there: it was unlikely that the party would have been able to reach agreements without openly showing remorse following the May 9 riots. Instead, Imran Khan and his party called it a false flag operation. Thus, when Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of the ISPR, issued a harsh statement regarding the perpetrators and facilitators of the May 9 riots at a press conference in Rawalpindi, and later a statement of the army chief was published on the same issue, this became very clear. that there was very little chance of the talks that the PTI might have hoped for.

In response, the PTI was quick to respond. The party said it had no reason to apologize. In fact, he seems to be more on the warpath if one considers one side of the party representatives. While it is unclear what exactly the party hopes to achieve, some believe the policy does not bode well for the PTI in the long run. With Imran Khan still behind bars and infighting within the controversial PTI Sher Afzal Marwats PAC being one example, the party appears directionless. And that is perhaps the main problem: the party is sending mixed signals and we have no idea of ​​the exact position of the PTI. If he opposes undemocratic interventions, why the need to try to engage with institutions? And if he wants to speak, he may want to rethink his message. There is still time for the PTI to talk to its political rivals and lower the temperature. Such a rigid and divisive policy will also be detrimental to the country's democratic system.

