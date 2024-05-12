Trump praises fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter in rally speech | US elections 2024





Donald Trump on Saturday hailed fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter as a wonderful man before moving on to derogatory comments about people who immigrated to the United States without authorization.

The former president's remarks to political protesters in Wildwood, New Jersey, as he challenges Joe Biden's re-election in November, were just a not-so-subtle rhetorical bridge exalting cannibal Anthony Hopkins Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs later. [and] great while simultaneously condemning the people being released into our country that we don't want.

Trump delivered his speech to a crowd estimated at about 80,000 supporters in the shadow of the Great White roller coaster in a kitschy 1950s resort town 90 miles (144.8 km) south of Philadelphia.

The occasion allowed Trump to renew his professed admiration for Lecter, as he has done before, after actor Mads Mikkelsen, who previously played Lecter in a television series, once described Trump as a cool breeze for some people.

Among other comments, Trump also repeated Sunday exaggerations about having been indicted more than the great Alphonse Capone, the violent Prohibition-era Chicago mob boss.

Since the spring of 2023, Trump has faced four indictments charging him with more than 80 criminal charges for attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election that he lost to Biden, by keeping classified documents after his presidency and by discreetly paying money to an adult film actor. which prosecutors say were illegally concealed.

The hush money trial is expected to enter its fourth week on Monday.

Yet Capone was indicted at least six times before his famous tax evasion conviction in 1931.

Trump nevertheless took the opportunity to call the accusations against him bullshit, with spectators chanting the word at him.

The Philadelphia Inquirer noted that the former president's supporters flocked to Wildwood in vans adorned with Trump flags, coming from all up and down the East Coast.

According to the media outlet, hundreds of people set up camp overnight on the boardwalk to take part in the event.

The country is heading in the wrong direction, Kelly Carter-Currier, a 62-year-old retired teacher from New Hampshire, told the Inquirer. So, I hope people get their act together and vote for the right person. And if they don't, I don't know. World War III?

On the other hand, New Jersey Democrats denied the significance of the event.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill said many of Trump's expected supporters will come from out of state. Jersey will not be a welcoming place for Trump, Sherrill said.

Sherrill's compatriot, New Jersey Democrat Andy Kim, a congressman running for U.S. Senate, said widespread apathy toward government has helped Trump's support.

“I hope people recognize that he is not someone who has an agenda that will lead to a better type of politics,” Kim said.

