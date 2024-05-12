Xi Jinping in Europe: navigating the waters of geopolitics with caution





The Chinese President's recent state visit Xi Jinping in Europe, and in particular his meeting with Emmanuel Macron in Paris, highlights a new dynamic in relations between the West and China, particularly in the context of the protracted conflict in Ukraine. According to international reports, the visit aims not only to strengthen trade and political ties, but also to address thorny issues such as China's support for Russia during the war. invade Ukraine which started in 2022. China's position in this conflict has been remarkably complex and calculated. While the West has implemented economic sanctions against RussiaChina has avoided joining these measures, maintaining a position of neutrality which, in practice, leans towards tacit support for Moscow. This delicate balance reflects China's foreign policy strategy, which has historically avoided alliances that would clearly confine it to a geopolitical bloc. Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the Chinese economy and its currency, the yuan, have experienced changes that break the record of a century. Despite global economic turmoil, the yuan has experienced a appreciation in value, and China's financial and trade transactions with Russia have increased. According to data from the first quarter of 2023, bilateral trade between China and Russia increased by 28.7%, reaching a value of around $190 billion. The increase was partly due to Russian purchases of energy and other natural resources, which were paid for in yuan rather than dollars, strengthening the international position of the Chinese currency. This economic behavior by China during the Ukraine conflict raises questions about its true position and its long-term implications for its economy. reports with the European Union and United States. Xi's visit to Europe aims to allay some of those concerns, but also underscores the caution with which China is managing its rise as a power in the face of an ever-changing world order. The challenge for China is considerable: it must preserve its own economic and political interests without alienating its European partners who are increasingly concerned about its proximity to Russia. The Paris meeting is therefore not just about diplomacy and trade, but a tightrope balancing act. global geopoliticswhere China continues to seek a way to assert its power without compromising its long-term strategic relationships. This new dynamic between the West and China, as well as Beijing's ambiguous position towards the conflict in Ukraine, deserves detailed and critical observation. China's ability to navigate these turbulent waters will determine not only the future of its position in the world, but also that of the world. global stability. In conclusion, we note that over the past two and a half years, China has been faced with its own complexity politics and diplomacy. The potential conflict with Taiwan This has a significant impact on its trade and the Chinese economy. This leads us to think about what would happen if China entered into conflict with Taiwan and risked facing sanctions from the West, similar to what Russia experienced. It seems that China is accumulating power and resources to prepare for difficult times and obtain more resources while observing the case of the Russian-Ukrainian and Israeli-Palestinian wars. It is interesting to ask: what is China preparing so meticulously for? It could be that China is preparing for possible conflict, ensuring its power position and long-term strategy in the event of isolation, given that it traditionally plans its long-term strategies, thinking in 100-year cycles . Could it be that China sees what no one else sees in these conflicts, learning lessons from afar without knowing its own chaos? Is China learning from others?





join our channel



EL UNIVERSAL is now on WhatsApp!, from your mobile device receive the most relevant news of the day, opinion articles, entertainment, trends and more.



EL UNIVERSAL is now on WhatsApp!, from your mobile device receive the most relevant news of the day, opinion articles, entertainment, trends and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/opinion/talya-iscan/xi-jinping-en-europa-navegando-las-aguas-de-la-geopolitica-con-caucion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos