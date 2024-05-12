PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha election 2024: 'Women's empowerment is my commitment': PM Modi exclusive





PM Modi spoke to NDTV during a roadshow in Patna this evening Patna: Women empowerment is his commitment and women must be given opportunities to go beyond the traditional roles they are associated with, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told NDTV in an exclusive interview today. The Prime Minister spoke to NDTV on the sidelines of a road show in Patna with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Asked if he had confidence in the support of women voters for the BJP, the Prime Minister said: “Women empowerment is my commitment. I led the G20 Summit – women-led development. To do this, we must provide opportunities for women. . They must go beyond the traditional roles with which we associate them. For example, we launched the “Drone Didi” initiative in the villages. “We opened the doors of the army (to women), made them air force pilots. We sent them to the borders, now our girls are defending the country in Siachen. I managed to bring about a psychological change. Women's power will increase and accelerate the development of the country,” the Prime Minister added. The Prime Minister said the country was committed to taking the NDA beyond the 400 seat mark in this election. “The atmosphere in Bihar is the same as the rest of the country,” he said. Asked about the BJP's prospects in eastern India, the prime minister recounted a speech in 2013. “I was not even a candidate for prime minister then. I had said that if we want to develop India, we need to make Eastern India the engine of growth. For the last 10 years, I have been constantly focusing on projects in Eastern India. related to infrastructure, education and health When it comes to elections, there is a storm in eastern India, we will get better results than before,” he said. In the 2019 elections, the NDA alliance, comprising the BJP, JDU and Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP, had won 39 of the 40 seats in Bihar. “I spoke to our friends. We lost a seat last time. This time we may not even lose one,” the Prime Minister said. After holding back-to-back rallies in West Bengal earlier in the day, the Prime Minister reached Patna and led a roadshow with Chief Minister Kumar. The 2.5 km roadshow started around 7:15 p.m. Besides Mr. Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and BJP's Patna Sahib candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad accompanied the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will spend the night at the Raj Bhavan in Patna. Tomorrow he will visit Takht Harmandir, a Sikh shrine in Patna, before heading to election rallies in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran.

