The Never Trump Republicans who can't bring themselves to support Biden | Republicans





They broke with Donald Trump. They have publicly expressed concerns about the threat he poses to democracy and the rule of law. But vote for Joe Biden? That's a bridge too far.

A split has emerged within the Never Trump movement within the Republican Party. Some denounce the former US president and argue that, in what is essentially a two-party system, there is a moral imperative to vote for his Democratic opponent in November.

Then there are Republicans who forcefully disparage Trump but don't support Biden, suggesting that both choices are unpalatable, forcing them to consider another option, like writing a different name on the ballot.

This category includes Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president, who said in March that he would not support his former boss, but also made it clear: I will never vote for Joe Biden. I'm a Republican.

There's also Chris Christie, a former governor of New Jersey who ran against Trump in the Republican primary election. He said at a recent event at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics that he would never support Trump, but he also couldn't bring himself to vote for the current president. President Biden, in my opinion, is past the sell-by date, Christie said.

He was joined this week by Paul Ryan, former Speaker of the House of Representatives. He told Yahoo Finance: Character is too important to me and this is a job that requires the kind of character it [Trump] this is simply not the case. That said, I really don't agree with [Biden] on politics. I wrote in a Republican last time, I'm going to write in a Republican this time.

To me, that's cowardly. What they do is stay relevant as a RepublicanJoe Walsh

While such dissent from Trump and his authoritarian ambitions is welcome, critics say refusing to support his opponent because of political differences creates a false equivalence between them. If a significant number of Republican voters do the same, without voting or writing in under a name like Ronald Reagan, it could prove costly for Biden in a close election.

Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman and Tea Party activist turned Trump foe, said: I have no respect for guys like Chris Christie, Mike Pence and Paul Ryan who come out and say. I won't vote for Trump but I won't vote for the one guy who can beat the unfit guy. To me, that's cowardly. What they do is stay relevant as Republicans. They want to run as Republicans again.

Walsh, who challenged Trump in the 2020 Republican primary, added: Here's the deal. If, as a Republican, you say I'm voting for Joe Biden because Trump is unfit, you are ending your career as a Republican. I did it five years ago. [Former congressman] Adam Kinzinger did it last year. Then you end your relevance as a Republican. Guys like Chris Christie, Paul Ryan, Mike Pence don't want to give that up. This is a purely political decision.

Kinzinger split from his party after the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and was later one of two Republicans, along with Wyoming's Liz Cheney, who joined the House committee to investigate the attack. He did not seek re-election in the 2022 midterms.

Kinzinger said this week: While I don't agree with all of Joe Biden's policies, he's not seeking democracy, so I plan to vote for him. Even if he were like Elizabeth Warren, a little more left, he wouldn't pose a threat to democracy, but he's probably pretty moderate in Democratic terms these days. I certainly don't think he poses as big a threat as Trump.

Despite 88 criminal charges against him, Trump won the Republican nomination in March. But his support remains timid around the edges. This week, two months after leaving the race, Nikki Haley received more than 21 percent of the vote in Indiana's primary election, held on a day when TV news was dominated by the Trump trial and the Adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Last month, in another sign of lingering discontent with Trump among the party faithful, Haley received nearly 17% of the vote in the Pennsylvania primary. Biden launched an ad campaign to target Haley voters in mostly suburban areas of swing states. A number of anti-Trump Republicans have shown themselves willing to contribute to this effort despite the risk of blowback from their own party.

This week, Geoff Duncan, a former Georgia lieutenant governor who spoke out against Trump's election lies, endorsed the president and urged his fellow Republicans to do the same. He wrote in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper: I'm voting for an honest person with whom I disagree on policy toward a criminal defendant without a moral compass.

In a way, it is not their responsibility that the other party did not provide them with an acceptable alternative. Bill Kristol

Former Reagan administration official Bill Kristol also made peace with voting for Biden, describing him as a conventional Democrat and better than I expected on some issues, including foreign policy.

But Kristol said he respected the reluctance of Pence, Ryan and Christie to take the extra step of voting Democratic. It's not a crazy decision. That's fair enough. They can't stand Trump, they won't vote for him, but it's somehow not their responsibility if the other party hasn't provided them with an acceptable alternative.

Kristol, director of the advocacy organization Defending Democracy Together, hopes this line of thinking will appeal to Republicans who supported Trump twice and might be unhappy at being asked to defect to Democrats. From a practical standpoint, it's worth getting some of those voters to not vote for Trump, he said.

Kinzinger, the former congressman, agrees: For some people, I think there has to be permission to register someone or vote against both just because, if they never vote for Joe Biden, I would much rather they just skip the vote. voting line. But those who can stomach it should definitely consider voting for Joe Biden.

Sen. Mitt Romney twice voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trials, but he is undecided on whether to support Biden. Photograph: Jon Cherry/Reuters

There are prominent figures who remain on the fence. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who twice voted to convict Trump during his impeachment trials, has not yet said whether he will support Biden. He told NBC's Meet the Press last December: If I supported them, it would be the kiss of death. I'm not going to do that.

Cheney, who lost her congressional seat to a Trump-backed rival, told the Washington Post newspaper in March that she was still undecided about whether she would formally support Biden. She intends to educate Americans about how dangerous Trump is as Election Day approaches.

But another group of Trump skeptics within the Republican Party took a different direction, portraying Biden as a woke radical outside the political mainstream and Trump as a lesser evil or two.

I'll take a Republican administration over this left-wing progressive socialist administration any day of the week Chris Sununu

Mitch McConnell, the Republican minority leader in the Senate, eviscerated Trump after the January 6 insurrection; Trump has regularly criticized McConnell as an Old Crow and hurled racist insults at his wife, Elaine Chao. Yet once Trump secured the Republican nomination in March, McConnell endorsed him for president.

Bill Barr, a former attorney general who said last year that Trump should not be anywhere near the Oval Office, has now said he wants to see Trump back inside. He told CNN: I think Trump would do less damage than Biden, and I think all this talk about threatening democracy. I think the real threat to democracy is the progressive movement and the Biden administration.

Chris Sununu, the governor of New Hampshire, supported Haley in the Republican primaries, but is now supporting Trump in the general election. He explained in an interview with the Guardian: Look, I worked hard for Trump not to be the nominee, but he is the party nominee and, even if I don't care about Trump, I would take a Republican administration instead. than this progressive left-wing socialist administration. any day of the week.

The governor said of Biden: He's created a culture here that America doesn't want to see. A culture of no respect for boundaries. A culture of lies about inflation is crushing families. Depending on how families feel about their financial pressures in November will determine who wins the election.

You are not just a spectator at this point; you are complicitKurt Bardella

For seasoned observers of the Republican Party's capitulation to Trump, such sentiments are hardly surprising. Kurt Bardella, Democratic strategist, said: You cannot credibly argue that you care about the health of democracy and then lend your support and, more importantly, your vote to the architect of democracy's destruction. democracy. It's up to you. You are not just a spectator at this point; you are complicit.

Bardella, a former spokesperson and senior adviser to Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, was also scathing in his verdict on those who say they won't vote for Trump just to to present Biden as equally intolerable.

Talk about a lack of gut courage. Anyone who wants to try to equate Joe Biden with Donald Trump should get his mental health checked, because this is just an absurd false equivalence. This is a very black and white question here. Either you are pro-democracy or you are not. All the other issues we disagree on, and there are many, don't matter if we don't have a functioning democracy.

