Dinner at Park Kendari, Jokowi orders fried rice – Lentera Sultra

KENDARI, LENTERASULTRA.COM – The largest shopping center in Kendari City, The Park, suddenly became very busy on Sunday evening (5/12/2024). The country's number one personality, President Joko Widodo, suddenly appeared in this modern commercial district, causing a stir. Residents jostled to see Jokowi up close, including trying to take selfies. The President arrived around 7:09 p.m. WITA in a black sedan with registration B 8293 ZZH.

Jokowi was seen wearing a white long-sleeved t-shirt paired with dark fabric pants. When he arrived at the park, Jokowi was in a car with State Minister Pratikno. When the President got out of the Mercy car, Muhammad Qodari, executive director of Indo Barometer, immediately approached. In just a few seconds, Southeast Sulawesi's acting governor, Andap, was seen approaching Jokowi. The three of them then headed together towards the south entrance of the Park hall.

Jokowi's presence at the park was initially not well known among visitors to the mall. However, when a number of tall, well-built men in civilian clothes were seen wandering around the mall, hours before RI 1 arrived, it certainly raised questions. “I don’t know if Pak Jokowi wants to come. But when I saw many clean-shaven, well-built men with communications devices behind their ears, I was convinced the president wanted to come. That’s why I’m waiting,” said Hasrul, a resident of Kendari.

Jokowi's presence at the park was welcomed by hundreds of park visitors. As soon as RI-1 entered, a number of people lined up in front of the gate of all the access roads taken by Jokowi. They not only wanted to shake hands, but also take photos and immortalize the moment of the president's presence in Kendari. In fact, residents were willing to jostle and push each other just to get closer to Jokowi.

In addition, the edges of the guardrail on each floor of the park were densely packed with people who wanted to see Jokowi. Due to the crowds who wanted to get closer and take photos with RI-1, it took Jokowi more than 30 minutes to arrive at the place he visited at The Park, which was a franchise restaurant with the logo S despite the distance. between the hotel lobby entrance and the restaurant there was no more than 60 meters.

Jokowi was only able to sit down in a restaurant chair around 7:40 p.m. WITA. The president arrived at the park apparently intending to have dinner. Iriana's husband was seen ordering fried rice. Meanwhile, for drinks, he ordered iced tea. Jokowi is not the only one eating fried rice. In front of him, the Acting Governor of Southeast Sulawesi, Andap Budi Revianto, also ordered a similar menu.

Meanwhile, to Jokowi's right is Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. In front of Budi Sadikin, Acting Mayor of Kendari Muhammad Yusuf. Andap, Muhammad Yusuf, Budi Sadikin, were seated at the same table as Jokowi. The three of them also ordered fried rice and drank tea, just like Jokowi.

Besides Andap, Yusuf and Budi Sadikin, Minister of State, Pratikno also shared the same table with Jokowi. The former chancellor of Gadja Mada University sat in front of Jokowi. Pratikno sat opposite Muhammad Qodari who sat to Jokowi's left. After eating fried rice with tea, Jokowi left the park under the close surveillance of the president's security forces. Jokowi returned to his place of stay at one of the most famous hotels in Kendari City.

Jokowi himself arrived in Kendari City, Southeast Sulawesi on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Jokowi boarded the presidential plane and landed at the airfield of Halu Oloe Air Base around 4:20 p.m. WITA. Acting Governor (Pj) of Southeast Sulawesi (Sultra) Andap Budhi Revianto picked up President Jokowi at the Indonesian Air Force Base Airport. Andap was accompanied by Major General Pangdam XIV/Hasanuddin TNI Bobby Rinal Makmun, Head of the Southeast Sulawesi Regional Police, Inspector General Pol. Dwi Irianto and Danlanud Haluoleo Colonel Pnb. Lilik Eko Susanto.

A number of agendas will be carried out by the president who is scheduled to be in Bumi Anoa for two days. On Monday (13/5/2024), he will visit Konawe, North Kolaka and Kolaka. There are several National Strategic Projects (NSPs) that he will inaugurate, including the Ameroro Dam in Konawe, which will go to Muna and West Muna (adhi) the next day.