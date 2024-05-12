London challenges conservatives | Dialogue





Dear All,

Adiq Khan's victory in the recent London mayoral race was a slap in the face for the Conservative Party: not only is he the first person to be re-elected as London mayor for a third term, but he managed to do so despite a another vicious smear campaign aimed at him.

Khan's Conservative opponent, Susan Hall, is herself a London Assembly member. His concession speech was as distasteful and disrespectful as his campaign. But despite his malicious and fear-mongering campaign against him, the incumbent mayor managed to get 44 percent of the vote, the same result as in his first election in 2016.

The conservative campaign attacked Khan not only for his policies but also, insidiously, for his ethnicity and religion. This has now become standard practice in most UK elections; the onus is on candidates of Muslim origin to prove that they are not extremists and terrorists rather than on their detractors to prove that they are. (The same is true for most left-wing candidates, but the Muslim label is particularly useful for sowing fear).

During the 2016 municipal elections, Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith ran a particularly toxic campaign against Khan. The competition then consisted of choosing the successor to Boris Johnson, who had served two terms as mayor. The stakes were very high: the mayor of London has an enormous budget and is capable of acting quite autonomously. Then-Prime Minister David Cameron set the alarmist tone from the summit by speaking in Parliament and expressing concerns about Labor candidates being associated with extremists. The Prime Minister and Goldsmith continued to make such insinuations and references throughout the campaign. Not only did they play the religion card, but they also tried to use the famous Raj strategy: divide and rule by dividing the South Asian votes.

At the time, some media outlets pointed out that a malicious campaign was being carried out. The new statesman wrote about the racial politics used by the Goldsmith campaign. Anoosh Chakelian (the editor) wrote about the controversial campaign leaflets targeting individual Asian communities, saying they were criticized not only for being condescending, but also for using outright colonial campaign tactics.

The scaremongering was tailored to each community: Indian Hindu communities, for example, received leaflets with photos of Goldsmith and Cameron meeting the Prime Minister of the Indian Hindu nationalist party BJP, Narender Modi, during his visit to the United Kingdom , saying Goldsmith would defend the British Indian community. . Gujrati and Tamil voters received leaflets suggesting Khan would tax the family jewels and hurt business, and Sikhs received campaign materials focused on protecting the Golden Temple. This is what one Twitter user/X described as Zac Goldsmith targeting Indian voters with coded bashing of Muslims and open love for Modi.





Goldsmith was of course badly beaten in this competition. His reputation took a hit (which doesn't really matter if you're a very wealthy and well-connected Etonian. He then lost the 2019 general election, but the Conservatives simply gave him a peerage and l 'put in the House of Lords). Anita Vashist, an Indian-origin immigration lawyer who had previously worked for Amnesty International, was so concerned by the tactics of the 2016 Goldsmith campaign that she filed a report with the Metropolitan Police and asked to investigate this matter as incitement to racial and religious hatred. At that time she described the campaign (at THE Guardian) also ugly and dangerous.

The overarching message of this campaign was that Khan was dangerous. Eight years later, this is the message that Susan Hall has continued to reiterate, albeit using different themes and without overt party support (many Conservative candidates in recent local elections have not emphasized their party affiliation). party did not even mention in leaflets that they were conservative). ). Hall attempted to use Khan's Greener London policies against him and appeal to groups such as motorists who dislike traffic regulation rules and the charges imposed on them. The alarmist tone was evident in an ominous-toned campaign video that warned London was on the brink of chaos and showed scenes of panicked crowds rushing to escape something. The footage was supposed to show London, but was actually from Penn Station in New York in 2017, when there were (false) reports of gunfire. The Conservatives had to pull their campaign advertising when this was reported.

Besides the nastiness of his opponents' campaign, Khan also had to worry about the new voting rules (introduced by the Conservatives). One of the new rules was that voters had to show photo ID (only certain forms were acceptable). This is a somewhat controversial rule as there is no national ID card in the UK and many less fortunate voters do not have passports or driving licenses, so there were fears that it does not deprive them of their right to vote. However, it appears that this has been publicized enough for many voters to ensure that they acquire acceptable identification. The second concern was that this time there was no second preference option on the ballot. The Conservatives introduced this bill probably in the hope that it would benefit them. However, it seems that this worked against them.

Why did Londoners vote for Sadiq Khan when his air quality policies have upset motorists and London's knife crime figures are on the rise? The answer is probably that he managed, despite the constraints of the Conservative government, to introduce measures which helped the capital's commuters and that he continues to promote policies benefiting the less well-off (free school meals, social housing, price freeze, etc.). As a public figure, he managed to behave with great dignity and common sense.

Being elected to a record third term as mayor is quite an accomplishment, but in his victory speech, Khan spoke about the relentless negativity aimed at him throughout the campaign. The attacks are likely to continue and Khan will have to do his job quietly while adopting a defensive stance. The battle for London is an ongoing and quite vicious political fight: Labor's twice-elected Ken Livingstone, who brought the 2012 Olympics to London and introduced many important policies to the capital, has been caught in a ridiculous controversy over anti-Semitism, otherwise he could very well have had a third term. It's a war but this battle was won by Sadiq Khan.

And as he begins his third term as Mayor of London, the first to do so, here's what I personally have to say: This one's for you Zac!

Best wishes.

Ombre Khairy