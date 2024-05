Donald Trump faces criticism as he says he's going to win New Jersey after insulting Bruce Springsteen

A day after the second week of the secret trial, former President Donald Trump addressed a massive rally in New Jersey, where he launched a subtle attack on American singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen is a staunch supporter of Democrats and a vocal critic of Trump.(AP)

At Saturday's rally, which brought tens of thousands of supporters to the Wildwood waterfront, Trump asked his audience: “I love these Saturday nights. Is there anything better than a Trump rally?”

“If some of these weirdos came, you know, these liberal singers, they would vote for me. You know, like Bruce Springsteen. We have a much bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen. Right?” he added.

The New Jersey rock icon is a staunch supporter of Democrats and an outspoken critic of Trump. In the past, he co-hosted the audio series Renegades: Born in the USA with former President Barack Obama.

Internet users criticize Trump for insulting Bruce Springsteen

Trump's remarks about the “Born in the USA” hitmaker sparked immediate reactions on social media.

We have a much bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen, Trump told the New Jersey crowd. I'm sure he's a nice guy. (Really curious if Springsteen has supported every Democratic presidential candidate since 2004 and has a podcast with Obama.),” Wall Street Journal reporter Vivian Salama wrote on X.

Let me lie about the singers and then insult them, translate Trump,” said political commentator Jake Cobb.

“If this were a REAL crowd of my fellow New Jerseyans, and not a bunch of brainwashed show-offs, there is NO way they would have allowed this slander to spread. Bruce for continuing,” commented one X user.

Responding to the GOP leader, a third user chimed in: Trump insults New Jersey president.

Bruce Springsteen,,,, if you want to appear in an ad making it clear that you will not vote for Trump despite what he says, contact us, another reacted.

'We're going to win New Jersey,' Trump says

Trump made a bold bet during his rally to win New Jersey, a Democratic stronghold.

“We're officially going to play in the state of New Jersey. We're going to win New Jersey,” he told the delighted audience, despite the fact that Democrats have received New Jersey's support in the last eight elections.

“Uh, no. Not at all. And people pay to see Bruce Springsteen while people have to be paid to see Donald Trump,” one X user commented, reacting to his statement.

In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in New Jersey by 57% to 41%.

According to a Hill/Emerson poll released April 2, Biden leads Trump by 46% to 39% in New Jersey.

