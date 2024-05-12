Has China's Xi Jinping revealed disunity in Europe? | World News

Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded a high-profile European tour on Friday amid concerns in Europe over Chinese support for Russia's war in Ukraine and European markets flooded with cheap goods. Chinese electric vehicles.

Xi's first visit to the region since 2019 also comes amid growing suspicion that China is seeking to take advantage of divisions in Europe. And analysts stressed that Xi's itinerary was no coincidence.

Bertram Lang, a research associate at Goethe University Frankfurt who specializes in China's foreign policy, said Xi's touring countries, France, Serbia and Hungary, all have “special bilateral relations” with Beijing.

Lang added that Chinese leaders have gradually divided Europe into two groups, “those who are friendly and hostile to China.” And this trip aimed to highlight relationships with the former.

Xi insists on trade imbalance in France

Xi began his tour in France, where his two-day state visit and talks with French President Emmanuel Macron focused on the war in Ukraine and trade imbalances with the EU.

While China and Xi prefer engagement on a bilateral level, Macron has sought to demonstrate European unity by including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who recently completed a visit to China, was invited to Paris but did not come. However, Scholz and Macron met before Xi's May 2 visit to discuss Chinese policy.

In Paris, von der Leyen's public remarks took direct aim at what she called China's “market-distorting practices” with massive subsidies to the electric vehicle and steel industries.

China has been criticized for “overcapacity” and dumping undervalued products into EU and US markets.

The European Commission said it would launch anti-subsidy investigations into Chinese electric vehicles and solar panels to determine whether punitive tariffs should be imposed on them.

At the trilateral meeting in Paris, von der Leyen told Xi that Europe “will not hesitate to make the difficult decisions necessary to protect its economy and security.”

In response to von der Leyen's remarks, Xi said there is no “overcapacity problem in China” either from the perspective of comparative advantage or global market demand, reported the public television channel Xinhua.

“We are seeing stronger convergence between member states within the EU” and “a very determined Commission” to level the playing field in trade with China, said Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy, a former policy adviser to the European Parliament , at DW.

Nonetheless, Chinese state media called Xi's visit to France a success. A Global Times report cites 18 “cooperation agreements” between government agencies in the fields of aviation, agriculture, people-to-people exchanges, green development and cooperation with SMEs as a “positive signal for European entrepreneurs” and a “stabilizer of Sino-European trade”. links” against economic “decoupling”.

Xi stands in the way of Ukraine

Regarding Ukraine, Beijing has not yet convinced leaders that it does not support Russia in the war in Ukraine. China has also blocked calls from European and American leaders to use its influence on Moscow to help it play a constructive role in ending the conflict.

This is despite Xi's support for Macron's call for an “Olympic truce” for all global conflicts during the summer games in Paris.

The United States has said China supplies Russia with machine tools, drone engines and technologies used for cruise missiles. China also helps support the Russian economy by supplying industrial and consumer goods.

Xi responded strongly to these accusations in his public remarks in Paris, saying the Ukraine crisis was “being used to shift blame to a third country, smear its image and incite a new Cold War.” He added that China was “not participating” in the crisis.

Jean-Philippe Beja, a China expert and senior researcher at the Center for International Studies and Research (CISR) at Sciences Po University in Paris, told DW that during the discussions, Xi was informed that the China war Russia versus Ukraine “is a question of life and death for Europe.

“This is a very negative factor in Sino-European relations,” Beja said.

Ahead of Xi's visit, Chinese state media praised Macron's continued advocacy of “strategic autonomy” for Europe, which calls for the European Union to be more assertive on issues strategic and defense. China interprets this as a rejection of the collective strategy of NATO and the United States.

After visiting China in April 2023, Macron was criticized for comments warning against Europe's involvement in a conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan, namely that being being an ally of the United States does not mean being a “vassal” of Washington.

Writing about Xi's visit, François Godement, a senior researcher at the French think tank Institut Montaigne, said Macron had tried to “downplay these aspects” during the negotiations, while seeking to demonstrate European unity.

Building Serbian infrastructure

Xi's trip became more optimistic in Serbia and Hungaryboth of which are large recipients of Chinese investment and have close ties to Russia.

Although Serbia is not an EU member state, Xi's visit to Belgrade projects an image of the Chinese leader “as a key figure not only in the EU, but also in the EU neighborhood”, he said. said Ferenczy, who is also an assistant professor at the National Taiwan Institute. Dong Hwa University.

Serbia is one of Europe's largest recipients of Chinese loans under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with projects including a high-speed rail link to Hungary. Chinese companies are also involved in the construction of sewage and sewage treatment plants and operate a huge steel mill.

While praising deep economic ties, Xi's visit was also an opportunity to take aim at NATO, as it came 25 years to the day when a wartime NATO bombing campaign of Kosovo hit the Chinese embassy in Belgrade.

“We should not forget that 25 years ago today, NATO openly bombed the Chinese embassy in Yugoslavia,” Xi wrote in a Serbian editorial.

Electric vehicles in Hungary

Xi's latest stop was in Hungary, which has made no secret of its continued support for Russia within the EU. Budapest is also expected to play a supporting role for Beijing within the bloc, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government having already vetoed numerous EU proposals condemning Chinese actions.

And as the EU grapples with how to handle the arrival of cheap Chinese electric vehicles on its market, Hungary is positioning itself as a production hub for Chinese electric vehicle companies.

In December 2023, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD announced the construction of a passenger car factory in Szeged, Hungary, near the border with Serbia.

This comes as China has become Hungary's largest source of foreign direct investment.

Xi's visit also comes as Hungary takes over the rotating presidency of the European Council on July 1.

While meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban, Xi said at their joint press conference that “China supports Hungary to play a greater role in the EU and promote greater progress in relations China-EU”.

Undermining unity?

Political analyst Ferenczy said China's overall strategy is to “undermine the unity of the EU”, while increasing its influence in individual member states.

She added that Beijing's strategy is to bypass the EU and give member states privileged access to its markets, trying to “make these countries feel special because they have a special relationship with the EU.” China.”

“The future does not look better for the EU and China after Xi Jinping's visit,” she said. “There is a trust deficit between the two partners.”

Going forward, Ferenczy expects the EU to continue to fight back while China will resist by continually reaching out to member states bilaterally to curb their “risk reduction appetite.”