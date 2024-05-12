Watch: PM Modi receives Mother's Day gift at election rally in West Bengal's Hooghly

Amid an election rally in West Bengals Hooghly on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was touched by a poignant gesture on the occasion of Mother's Day when a man in the crowd held up a portrait depicting him alongside his late mother, Heeraben Patel.

Expressing his gratitude, the Prime Minister asked his SPG commandos to collect the portrait of the couple who presented them. During the rally, the Prime Minister highlighted India's year-round respect for mothers, including Ma Durga, Ma Kaali and Bharat Mata.

This enthusiasm of the people of West Bengal, this love for Modi ji, once again affirms the Modi government. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Jis Vijay Sankalp Sabha supports BJP candidate from Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency, BJP state unit said in a post on social media platform the man with the portrait of Heerabens.

#WATCH | On the occasion of Mother's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a portrait of his mother, late Heeraben Patel, during his public rally in Hooghly, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/4h6ctu6dj9 ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2024

Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday evening to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. Modi arrived here from Jharkhand and after landing at the airport, he traveled by road to the Raj Bhavan amid tight security. On Sunday, he was scheduled to address election rallies at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Panchla in Howrah and Chinsurah and Pursura in Hooghly district.

At one of the rallies in Bengal, the Prime Minister said that this Lok Sabha election is about protecting the culture of Bengal over which the TMC thinks it has a monopoly. The Prime Minister said that these elections were also for the development of the state. He accused the TMC of looting the state and said it was committing a huge sin.

Check out the detailed schedule and key constituencies for the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.