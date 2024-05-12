Mary Trump predicts how Donald Trump would handle his time in prison





Mary Trump, Donald Trump's ex-niece, told MSNBC Reports in an interview Saturday that she didn't think the former president “could handle” going to prison in the middle of his criminal trial for secret money.

“I think it's absurd that anyone would think that he would willingly go to jail even for a night, even for an afternoon,” said Mary Trump, a critic of his uncle. “I hope that if he is ever sent to prison for violating the gag order… it's for real, it's not that he's going to a suite in a fancy hotel that's “He's there in a cell without his phone, just like any other American would be.”

She added: “He would love martyrdom, but I don't believe for a second that he's ready to go to prison for real. No way.”

Newsweek has contacted Mary Trump and Trump's political advisor for comment via email.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, last month became the first former president in U.S. history to go on trial in a criminal case. Following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, Trump was indicted in March 2023 for falsifying business records related to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels by Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen during his 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels had alleged that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denied. The former president has pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges and said the charges against him were politically motivated. He faces a total of four criminal cases.

In March, Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case, imposed a silence on Trump, barring him from making public statements about witnesses, including Bragg's star witness Cohen and Daniels, as well as lawyers and the personnel involved in the case and their families. The order excluded Merchan and Bragg, but it was later expanded to include Merchan and Bragg's families after the former president launched attacks on the judge's daughter, Loren Merchan.

Trump was already fined $9,000 for violating the silence order nine times last week and was fined an additional $1,000 on Monday, with the judge warning Trump that future violations of the order of silence could send him to prison.

As legal analyst Aron Solomon wrote for Newsweek earlier in May, the silence ban applies only to Trump and not to witnesses because “there is only one criminal defendant and that is is Donald Trump.”

After the court proceedings concluded Friday, Trump told media outside the courtroom: “If something is mentioned against certain people, and you know who they are, certain people, something is even mentioned , he [Judge Merchan] wants to put me in prison.

“And that could happen one day. And I would be very proud to go to prison for our Constitution,” he said of the gag violation. His comments come ahead of Cohen's expected testimony Monday.

On Wednesday, Trump wrote about the gag order on Truth Social, his social media platform: “It's a very bad feeling to have your constitutional right to free speech, such a big part of life, so unfairly taken away.” in our country. especially when all the sleazeballs, thugs and crooks you oppose are allowed to say absolutely whatever they want. »

He continued: “It is difficult to sit idly by and listen to lies and misrepresentations against you, knowing that if you respond in even the most modest way, a corrupt and highly conflicted judge will tell you that you will be PLACED. PRISON, perhaps for a long time. »

