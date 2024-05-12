Chinese citizen journalist jailed for covering Covid in Wuhan should finally be released





Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who was jailed for her reporting in Wuhan at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to be released after four years. The lawyer-turned-citizen journalist was in Wuhan in February 2020 to document the Chinese government's efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus at the start of what would become a global pandemic. She spoke about the Chinese government's efforts to censor criticism of its pandemic response on several social media platforms, including YouTube, WeChat and X (formerly Twitter). After 4 years in prison for her independent reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic, journalist Zhang Zhan is due to be released on May 13, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) shared on X. China has been accused of delaying the release of crucial information during the initial outbreak and attempting to cover up the situation, actions that allegedly made it easier for the virus to spread to pandemic proportions. Ms. Zhang was arrested in May 2020 and later convicted of instigating quarrels and causing trouble, earning her a four-year prison sentence. Since then, she has remained incarcerated in Shanghai Women's Prison. Pro-democracy activists hold placards to show support for the 12 Hong Kong residents detained in mainland China and former lawyer Zhang Zhan in front of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government, December 28, 2020, in Hong Kong. ( Getty Images ) In a video posted in February 2020, Ms Zhang said Wuhan was paralyzed because everything was secret. She continued: This is what this country is facing right now. They imprison us in the name of pandemic prevention and restrict our freedom. You should not talk to strangers, it's dangerous. So without the truth everything is meaningless. If we fail to discover the truth, if we fail to break the monopoly of truth, the world means nothing to us. Ms Zhang also uploaded a video showing a hospital overflowing with patients at the start of the pandemic, a time when much information about the spread of the virus had not yet reached the rest of the world. Xi Jinping warns against China's 'defamation' over Ukraine In prison, she began a prolonged hunger strike that took a toll on her health and prompted authorities to force-feed her. Her lawyer told reporters that she had become very thin during her time in prison and had a tube in her nose to be force-fed. International human rights groups have called for Ms Zhang's release, with Amnesty International saying she should not have been jailed in the first place. Sarah Brooks, Amnesty International's China director, said: "We urge the Chinese authorities to ensure that Zhang Zhan is fully free from May 13. She must be allowed to move freely, communicate with people inside and outside China, and reunite with her family. She and her family must not be subjected to surveillance or harassment, and Chinese authorities must also ensure that there are no restrictions on her access to medical care following her traumatic ordeal in prison. Additional reporting to agencies

