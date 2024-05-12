Former Met officer banned from police service after inappropriate conduct

PC Andrew Gatt was found guilty of breaching standards of professional behavior “in relation to the use of force and dishonorable conduct”.

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been kicked out of the force after allegedly punching a teenage girl in 2022.

Police said a two-day hearing found PC Andrew Gatt breached standards of professional behavior “in relation to the use of force and dishonorable conduct”.

During a visit to the home of a teenage girl who returned after her disappearance, Mr. Gatt allegedly hit her while trying to take her phone.

Police said the hearing revealed the officer would have been fired if he was still on duty after the hearing.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said: “PC Gatt’s actions towards this young girl were completely inappropriate and certainly not what we would expect when dealing with someone who may be vulnerable.

“No police officer should use inappropriate force and the panel’s conclusion was completely justified. If he had still been an active police officer, he would have been fired.

Mr Gatt resigned from the force in May this year and will be added to the banned list, meaning he cannot be employed by the force in the future.