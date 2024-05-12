Politics
Overview of the state of Greek-Turkish relations
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting at the Maximos mansion in Athens, Greece, December 7, 2023. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]
The recent cancellation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the White House immediately sparked discussions about its potential repercussions for Greek-Turkish relations, particularly with regard to the planned visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Ankara on the 13th. may. Both governments reacted quickly: Learning of the cancellation of Erdogan's visit, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis immediately initiated a crisis meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in London. Diplomatic sources in Athens reveal that the ministers have meticulously strategized for the upcoming Ankara summit, leaving no detail to chance.
For more than a year, we have witnessed a period of relaxation in relations between the Aegean neighbors. The culmination of this political process was the summit meeting between the Greek Prime Minister and the Turkish President in Athens on December 7 last year. Behind the scenes, Western governments, particularly Washington and Berlin, have been instrumental in promoting this development.
For Turkish foreign policy, improving relations with Greece aligns with a broader strategy to restore ties with the West, particularly the United States. Despite continuing differences, primarily over Middle East policy, there is currently no indication that the breakdown in Turkish-US relations is negatively affecting relations between Athens and Ankara.
Greece and Turkey are striving to protect their relations from the toxicity of external conflicts, notably the war in Gaza, a sign of a commitment to détente. President Erdogan's recent conciliatory remarks and Prime Minister Mitsotaki's recognition of progress underscore this shared aspiration for stability. There is no problem in the region that cannot be resolved, Erdogan said. Messages from Athens have also been positive. In an interview, the Greek Prime Minister spoke of significant progress in relations with Turkey and supported his remarks by the fact that for months there have been no violations of Greek sovereignty by Turkey in the airspace of the Aegean Sea.
Mitsotakis also formulated a key premise underlying the political process with Ankara: differences of opinion remain unchanged, he said. Our goal is to ensure that no crisis arises [in our relations] which endanger calm and peace in the region. It would be difficult to find a shorter summary of the strategic objective of the Athens Declaration signed by Mitsotakis and Erdogan last December. There, the two sides solemnly agreed to work towards improving and deepening their relations while reaffirming their fundamental positions on bilateral issues. The Athens Declaration, which constitutes the most important framework for bilateral relations since the summit last December, describes the process of détente. The text does not say a word on the substance of the well-known differences between Athens and Ankara. On this basis, diplomats and ministers have made progress in recent months on practical issues of bilateral relations in various fields.
A breakthrough between Erdogan and Mitsotakis during their meeting in Ankara seems highly unlikely and may not even be their goal at this stage.
The broader and more ambitious objectives of the positive agenda and confidence-building measures aim to create a political climate conducive to the negotiation of deep-rooted differences, notably regarding the delimitation of maritime zones in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. As of now, no tangible progress has been made in this regard, a breakthrough between Erdogan and Mitsotakis during their meeting in Ankara seems highly unlikely and may not even be their goal at this stage.
Despite the absence of a major crisis, bilateral relations are far from harmonious. Greece has reacted sharply to Ankara's plans to introduce the expansionist concept of the Blue Homeland into school curricula, just as it did with the recent opening of the iconic Byzantine-era Chora Church in Istanbul as a mosque. Mitsotakis indicated his intention to address this concern in Ankara. Erdogan can be expected to reciprocate by expressing his opposition to Athens' announcement to create ecological protection zones in the Aegean Sea. This list of grievances between Athens and Ankara could grow longer.
The overarching question is whether the spirit of friendship and good neighborliness proclaimed in December in Athens six months ago will last or will be only a fleeting moment in this tense relationship. Monday evening we will know more.
Dr. Ronald Meinardus is a Senior Researcher at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP).
