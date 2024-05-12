Trump holds beachside rally on Jersey Shore amid New York criminal trial





Former President Donald Trump held a seaside rally on the Jersey Shore on Saturday, returning to the campaign trail after an explosive week of testimony at his secret trial in New York.

The event in Wildwood, located in southern New Jersey, marks Trump's third campaign rally since his trial began four weeks ago. Unlike Michigan and Wisconsin, where Trump held rallies last week, New Jersey is not considered a battleground state. Trump lost the Garden State by about 16 points to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Still, Trump asserted he could win the state as he addressed the crowd in Wildwood, part of Cape May County, which is in a New Jersey district much friendlier to Republicans. Trump won the county in 2020 with 57.5% of the vote and 58.4% in 2016.

We're expanding the electoral map because we're officially going to play in the state of New Jersey, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee said. We were going to win the state of New Jersey.

In interviews with CNN before the rally, some Republicans questioned the campaign's decision to devote one of Trump's limited days off to judicial campaigning in a state that has voted Democratic in the last seven consecutive presidential elections .

But a Trump campaign official said the campaign saw an opportunity to tap the neighboring media market in the critical state of Pennsylvania and get local TV coverage in Philadelphia. They expected the crowd to include attendees from the city and suburbs of Philadelphia, located about an hour and a half drive from Wildwood.

During his speech, the former president praised North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum for his knowledge on energy and told the crowd to get ready for something.

You won't find anyone better than this gentleman in terms of knowledge, you know he made his money in technology, but he probably knows more about energy than anyone I know. So get ready for something, okay, get ready. But Doug Burgum was incredible, Trump said.

Burgum, who ran for president this cycle but suspended his campaign after failing to gain real traction, is one of several people believed to be a potential running mate for Trump.

Saturday wasn't Trump's first campaign in the city. In January 2020, Trump held a rally in Wildwood in an effort to support the city's congressman, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who shocked his House colleagues in 2019 when he changed his party affiliation Democrat to Republican during Trump's first impeachment trial and pledged his Republican party affiliation. unwavering support for the president at the time.

In the years since, Trump has maintained a good relationship with Van Drew and continues to welcome his decision to switch parties, which the former president often calls an example of Democrats fed up with the left, according to sources close to the comments. The former Democrat is leading the Trump campaign efforts in New Jersey and spoke at the rally Saturday.

Trump slammed his November rival at the rally by doubling down on his support for Israel in its war in Gaza, which he says is probably bad politically, but I don't care.

The former president told the crowd that Biden had committed one of the worst betrayals of an American ally in our country's history by declaring that the United States would stop certain arms shipments to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a major invasion of the city of Rafah. .

Crooked Joes' action is one of the worst betrayals of an American ally in our nation's history. I support Israel's right to win its war on terrorism. Are you OK ? I don't know. I don't know if it's good or bad politically, I don't care. You have to do what's right, Trump said.

Despite Trump and his campaign's insistence that the former president would enjoy every second he wasn't tied up in his trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee has not taken full advantage of his days in office. leave from court to campaign. Instead, he spent much of his free time fundraising, including speaking at a luncheon at his Mar-a-Lago club during the Republican National Committee's annual weekend retreat. -last weekend and playing golf at his Bedminster club on a recent Wednesday.

Trump insulted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who filed charges against him for remaining silent, and said the case was a sham.

As you know, I'm here from New York, where I'm being forced to endure a Biden show trial run entirely by Biden and run by him, run by the radical Democratic prosecutor. Do you know who he is? Big Alvin. A corrupt man, Trump said, making baseless claims that the judge presiding over the trial was very confrontational.

Some close to Trump admitted to being surprised by the absence of traditional campaigning on the sidelines of the trial, especially since the general election is less than six months away. They also raised questions about the campaign's choice to spend one of its weekends away from court in New Jersey, rather than in one of 2024's most crucial battlegrounds.

It's a strange choice, one of the people said. But Trump is Trump. He loves New Jersey and Atlantic City.

Republican strategist Matt Gorman, a former senior adviser to South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott's presidential campaign, told CNN that Wildwood's proximity to his trial in Manhattan, as well as his golf club in Bedminster, had probably also played a role.

It's fortunate for him to be in Trump country, close to Bedminster and probably much cheaper than having to fly and have an event in a swing state, Gorman said.

This headline and story have been updated with additional developments.

