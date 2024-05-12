Sandiaga Uno shows the Joko Widodo Mosque in Abu Dhabi, this is what it looks like





MEDIAKEPRI.CO.ID – Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno uploaded a video of himself at the Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. On his Instagram account, Sandiaga Uno seemed amazed by the splendor of the Jokowi Mosque built in Abu Dhabi, which has a capacity of 2,500 worshipers. “Return to see the beauty of Jokowi Mosque in Abu Dhabi,” wrote Sandiaga Uno's statement on his Instagram account @sandiuno. Also read: The tomb of Hang Tuah in Bintan Bay, forgotten, in a worrying state, neglected During his visit, he met one of the priests in West Kalimantan, Salman Alfarizi. “And I met one of the 99 Indonesian imams from the UAE, West Kalimantan, Pontianak, Imam Salman Alfarizi,” he continued. According to him, the construction of this magnificent mosque is a symbol of the closeness between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which has existed since 1976. Also read: After the departure of future Hajj pilgrims, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas says this It is known that the Joko Widodo Mosque was built in 2021. This magnificent mosque is a gift from the United Arab Emirates to Indonesia, which has good relations with this country. The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy hopes that diplomatic relations between Indonesia and the UAE can always be strong, especially in the tourism sector. Also read: Waste containment nets will be installed in all coastal areas of Tanjungpinang City “I hope that these close diplomatic relations can be strengthened through collaboration between the two countries,” he continued. “Especially in the tourism and creative economy sectors,” added Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.***

