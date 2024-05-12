



In a recent survey conducted by North Star Opinion Research for the right-wing populist organization League of American Workers, former President Donald Trump emerged as the front-runner among Georgia voters, with a significant lead over President Joe Biden.

The poll surveyed 600 likely Georgia voters and, according to the poll results and as reported by the Daily Caller, Trump had a 10-point advantage over Biden in the two-way vote: 49% to 39%. The report says this is happening even though respondents said they voted for Biden in the election by a margin of 43% to 41%.

The survey asked whether voters were better off under Trump or Biden, and the Republican had a significant 21-point advantage. Fifty-four percent of voters said they were better off financially when Trump was president. This substantial margin highlights the former president's enduring appeal among the Georgia electorate, particularly among conservative and Republican-leaning demographic groups.

The poll results underscore a changing political landscape in the swing state, pointing to a surge in Trump's popularity and potential challenges to the Biden administration's agenda.

President Joe Biden on February 29, 2024 in Washington DC Biden is traveling to Brownsville, Texas, near the US-Mexico border, on the same day that his Republican rival Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the border…. President Joe Biden Biden in February On December 29, 2024, in Washington DC, Biden travels to Brownsville, Texas, near the US-Mexico border, the same day his Republican rival Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the border. More chips Somodevilla/Getty Images

Political analysts attribute Trump's strong performance to a combination of factors, including his continued engagement with his base, his ongoing rallies and his vocal opposition to the Biden administration's policies. Additionally, Trump's emphasis on key issues such as immigration, the economy and national security resonates strongly with many Georgia voters, strengthening his position in the state.

Conversely, Biden is struggling to maintain his base of support in the Peach State, particularly when it comes to “bidenomics,” the term the president uses for his economic policies. Sixty percent of voters said bidenomics is not working well for middle-class families in Georgia.

Biden also lost to Trump when it came to blue-collar workers, with the Republican winning by a 31-point margin. This comes amid concerns about rising inflation, immigration policies and the administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An additional issue for Biden is what many Georgia voters see as the preventable and tragic death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

As Newsweek previously reported, José Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national arrested in connection with Laken's death, was a migrant who had previously been arrested in New York, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement .

The poll results signal potential vulnerabilities for the Democratic Party in a state crucial to national politics.

Trump's renewed popularity in the state raises questions about the dynamics of the upcoming election and the broader implications for the Republican Party's prospects of regaining control of Congress. With Trump's continued influence over the Republican base, the party could capitalize on his support to rally voters and score key victories in the state.

It is important to note, however, that polling data represents a snapshot in time and may be subject to fluctuations before elections. Even though Trump's lead in Georgia reflects current voter sentiments, the political arena remains dynamic, with potential shifts in public opinion and unanticipated events shaping the electoral landscape.

As both parties prepare for the 2024 presidential election, the battle for Georgia's support promises to be hotly contested, with Trump's dominance in the poll serving as a powerful indicator of challenges ahead for the administration Biden and the Democratic Party's aspirations in the state.

Newsweek reached out to both Trump and Biden's offices by email for comment Sunday morning.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-crushing-joe-biden-critical-battleground-state-1899624 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos