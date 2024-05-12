Xi Jinping's visit to France, Jean-Pierre Farandou remains on the dock, an innovation center for CMA-CGM Marseille… The five images of the week





Some contracts for French industrialists during Xi Jinping's visit Chinese President Xi Jinping was on a state visit to France on May 6 and 7, as part of a mini-European tour. His visit was an opportunity to announce contracts for French industrialists: Suez won a contract worth nearly 100 million euros with the Chinese company Dongguan Water Group in order to build a sludge treatment plant in China, while Alstom will supply traction systems for metro lines, notably Beijing. The visit also made it possible to obtain a reprieve regarding the application of customs duties on cognac imports into China. Jean-Pierre Farandou extends the SNCF for the Olympics… but not beyond

The government announced in a press release that the mandate of Jean-Pierre Farandou at the head of the SNCF, who arrives on May 13, would be extended for the duration of the Olympic Games, but no longer. The CEO of SNCF pays for an agreement on the end of careers of railway workers seen by the executive as a circumvention of the pension reform. With its new Tangram Marseille location, CMA CGM shows its ambition in training and innovation

CMA CGM inaugurated a state-of-the-art training center on May 8, 2024, which it wants to make the world reference in logistics and supply chain professions. Intended primarily for the continuing training of its 180,000 employees, it must also help resolve the issues facing the sector. Boeing forced to postpone Starliner's first habitable flight

A defective valve was the cause of the abandonment of the takeoff attempt of Boeing's Starliner capsule on May 6. A new potential firing window to the International Space Station opens from May 17. RTE installs 19 kilometers of electrical cable for a wind farm in the Mediterranean Sea

The electricity carrier RTE began, on Wednesday May 1, the connection of the underwater electrical cable of the offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Lion, located off the coast of Barcars (Pyrnes-Orientales). The connection with the head mast should be made after the installation of the park's 3 floating wind turbines, scheduled for 2024 for commissioning of the 30 megawatt park in 2025. Selected for you



