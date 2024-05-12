Trump leads MAGA supporters in vulgar chants at New Jersey rally





Donald Trump launched a series of vulgar jabs at his legal and political opponents and encouraged profane chants at a rally Saturday night in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Thousands of MAGA supporters listened as Trump referred to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as “fat Alvin,” calling him a “radical” and a “corrupt guy.”

The presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 election then turned his attention to the judge presiding over his secret trial, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan. He said Merchan was a “very confrontational judge”.

Trump's trial, where he is accused of falsifying 34 business records to conceal a secret $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election, is about to enter its fourth week in New York.

Daniels testified in court this week, giving specific details about a sexual relationship she claims to have had with Trump in 2006.

At the rally, Trump said the whole thing was a “Biden show trial.”

The former president said he was charged “more than the great Alphonse Capone for bullshit too.” This prompted members of the crowd to chant “Bullshit! Bullshit! Bullshit!” in response.

Trump says he's been indicted for more bullshit than the great Al Capone.

The crowd erupts in chants: BULLSHIT! RELATED! Trump seems to realize this is not a good idea, looks for a way out and finds his father who was in the KKK. pic.twitter.com/wAA45wRCnz

Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent (@jimstewartson) May 11, 2024

As Trump continued his typical attacks on the Biden administration, he asked the crowd, “Everything they touch turns into what?”

“Shit!” the crowd chanted in response.

“You can’t use the word shit,” Trump responded jokingly.

The last time Trump was in Wildwood in January 2020, the Senate was holding its first impeachment trial. At the time, he told his supporters, “Democrats are obsessed with crazy hoaxes, crazy witch hunts and deranged partisan crusades.”

Trump took a similar line Saturday night: “Radical left Democrats rigged the 2020 election, and we are not going to allow them to rig the 2024 election.”

Trump predicted Saturday that he would “win the state of New Jersey,” according to the Washington Post.

Wildwood is a Republican enclave in a solid blue state. New Jersey hasn't voted Republican since George HW Bush in 1988. The latest polls for the 2024 presidential election put Biden comfortably ahead by 7%.

