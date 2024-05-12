“Xi Jinping is China’s only enemy!”: sinologist Marie Holzman without complacency towards the Chinese President

Marie Holzman, writer and translator, is a specialist in contemporary China and Chinese dissidence, who taught Chinese in Paris. In his eyes, Xi Jinping's visit to France had a primarily strategic aim, with personal views. If some easing can be hoped for on the economic front, there is, on the other hand, according to this specialist, little hope for Ukraine.

Can Xi Jinping's trip to France help improve economic relations with Europe?

It is the right way to ask questions to first mention Europe, because the problem is there. I really appreciated the fact that Emmanuel Macron associated [la prsidente de la Commission europenne, Ndlr] Ursula von der Leyen in talks with Xi Jinping, because he thus showed that the European market existed, and made it clear to the Chinese President that he should not enjoy dividing them by creating competition between one side and the other. Unfortunately, this competition exists: we see it clearly with the Germans, who rushed to Beijing to sign contracts behind our backs. It’s their freedom, but it’s really very regrettable. The French President tried in many ways to send the message that we were in an abysmal trade deficit; we are reaching the same kind of deficit as that of the United States with China! and that Xi Jinping should not pass on all his surplus to us, for example by flooding us with his electric vehicles. But the cars are already in the ports, ready to be dumped on Europe

So we shouldn't expect a miracle?

We must understand that Xi Jinping is anything but an intellectual. He's a strategist. The question that arises is how to make this kind of “chubby, smiling teddy bear” hear something and make him react. I don't know anyone capable of doing that. He still maintains his calmness. Emmanuel Macron did not offer him a bottle of cognac by chance: the product is under threat there, reprimanding our protests on electric cars. It's a bit awful to say it, but the Chinese's only strategy is dumping! This means that we offer very low prices with very high state subsidies. Once the market is thus broken, it can be dominated. This is what happened with solar panels. We have more than 90% Chinese panels in Europe. However, China does not respect the standards of the World Trade Organization. The worst part is that we are already too intertwined to be able to send them away. We have seen this clearly with medicines, manufactured either in India or in China. Time to have our own laboratories, we must buy their products

What do you think is Xi Jinping's primary objective in coming to France?

He had, in my opinion, two objectives. The first is a pretext, namely the 60 years of Franco-Chinese diplomatic relations. This allows it to pass a lot of things that are a little difficult to swallow. The other aspect, which we don't always think about, is that dictators need legitimacy. When a dictator is received by the president of France, even if France, not the United States, still counts a lot in the value scale of prestige. For the Chinese press, this trip to France is very important, because it allows them to show how Xi Jinping is “wonderfully” received in the country of human rights. Chinese people, with their little red flags, were also brought by bus by the Chinese embassy to greet him. This is also why Xi Jinping asked to be received at Versailles, in the name of the prestige of Louis XIV. Macron said no. It's all a Chinese shadow game.

How does China perceive France and the French?

We cannot say “the” China. There is the Chinese regime and the propaganda, but there are Chinese who continue to harbor increasingly tenuous hopes about France. They think there will be pressure on Xi Jinping in the name of human rights. They have been so often disillusioned that they are rare. Despite everything, France retains a certain prestige, and we know that we support the Tibetans and the Ugurs there. You should also know that when there are strikes in France, there is a lot of media coverage. This allows the regime to say that France, and therefore democracy, is chaos, when others welcome the right of the French to revolt without the cannons shooting at them. The intellectuals who have read Victor Hugo have great tenderness for our country. Finally, we must not forget luxury. Little Chinese girls all want Dior, Chanel, etc., and they know very well that it's French.

The Chinese President has pledged not to deliver weapons to Russia. How should we interpret it?

He delivers electronic components, which are not weapons. So he can make this promise which means nothing!

Can his call for a truce during the Olympic Games be seen as a disguised order from Moscow?

We can hope for that. But it can also be a reminder to say: “We are part of the Olympic game.” Before the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the Chinese had asked the Russians not to invade Georgia during the competitions. Putin attacked the day after the end of the 2022 Winter Games, still in China, Putin was asked to wait until the end before attacking Ukraine. What he did new.

Which tends to demonstrate that Putin is under the orders of Xi Jinping?

That's not all there is to it. These two are married for life and death, because they have in common the absolute regret of the collapse of the communist bloc. The Chinese absolutely insist that a bloc still exists. With Putin trying to recreate it, by somehow supporting the values ​​of the communist dictatorship, Xi Jinping does not feel alone. Their legitimacy owes a lot to Putin's ferocious desire to maintain this climate of violence. If one or the other collapses, both collapse. China without Russia in this anti-West bloc would really be very helpless. Putin attacked Ukraine to keep power, in the name of great nationalism, but he didn't think things would turn out like this. In China, the economy is doing badly, the majority of the population is poor, there is no more freedom, professors are threatened and intellectuals are ousted. To survive, a dictator must preserve two legitimities: diplomatic, to be received in the world, and economic, to be able to promise a better future.

Can we ever imagine an internal revolt in China?

We can imagine, as in Russia, an implosion. In this type of regime, only implosion is possible, or a military putsch. But in China, the army is very corrupt and very well held by those in power. The Chinese are very afraid of civil war. They don't like Xi Jinping, but at the moment they are no better. China's only enemy is not the United States, but Xi Jinping!