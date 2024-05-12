JD Vance says he was wrong in his past remarks about Trump





Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) said Sunday that his past remarks about then-candidate Donald Trump before the 2016 election were “wrong.”

CNN's Dana Bash pressed Vance on a tweet he posted in 2016 when Trump's “Access Hollywood” tape surfaced that said, “Dear Christians, everyone is watching.” When we apologize for this man, Lord, help us.

She asked him if he still felt that way about Trump's “sexual indiscretions” amid the ongoing hush money lawsuit, noting that he had since deleted the tweet.

“But look, my view on Donald Trump – I've been very clear about this – is that I was wrong about him. I didn't think he would be a good president, Dana, and I was very, very proud to be wrong. “That’s one of the reasons I’m working so hard to get him elected,” he responded on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Vance had made comments against Trump's candidacy in 2016, prompting Ohio Republicans in 2022 to urge Trump not to support him. Vance ended up winning Trump's support and winning his election.

Vance is among the former president's running mates in the 2024 election. He and Trump have now supported each other since Vance first ran for office in 2022.

Vance also spoke about the ongoing hush money lawsuit, explaining that Trump is not accused of “sexual indiscretions.”

“Well, first of all, Donald Trump is not on trial for sexual indiscretions. This is a mock trial where they claim his wrongdoing is that he violated the law, that he committed a crime,” he said.

“You can't throw someone in jail in the middle of a presidential election because you think they did something wrong ten years ago. So I think we need to separate these arguments from the actual criminal trial that is, in my opinion, Dana, trying to interfere in a presidential election,” he said.

The former president is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a reimbursement made to his ex-fixer, Michael Cohen, for a payment made to porn actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep silence on an alleged affair with a previous decade.

