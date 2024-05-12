Agus Rahardjo hopes Jokowi chooses 9 credible KPK steering committees







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is currently preparing nine names who will become the KPK leadership candidate selection committee (Pansel Capim). Former Corruption Eradication Committee Chairman Agus Rahardjo hopes KPK Steering Committee 2024-2029 is a credible figure. “The Pansel must truly be a credible Pansel. Credibility is demonstrated by competence and integrity. The result will also be competence and integrity, no need for representatives from anywhere,” Agus Agus said during the an online discussion organized by Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW). ), Sunday (12/5/2024). He said that the KPK leadership resulting from the selection and election process of the House of Representatives must also be independent. He hopes that KPK leaders will not be representatives of other institutions. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “I hope that in fact there is no representation in the KPK leadership. There is no representation of the prosecutor, there is no representation of the police. We really hope to be independent and competent, therefore not there is representation,” he said. Agus said he complained about this when he was KPK leader 2015-2019. He said there were too many people who worked in the KPK but were affiliated with other institutions. “When I started leading the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK), I complained that in the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) that I faced when I headed it “Too many people working at the Corruption Eradication Committee were affiliated with foreigners,” he said. Agus hopes that Jokowi will choose a KPK Pansel Capim with integrity. He also hopes that in the future, the Corruption Eradication Commission will continue to use the State Administrators' Wealth Report (LHKPN) to crack down on corruption cases. “I also hope that the LHKPN will become a measure to take action against our officials. Because one of the tasks that I am not able to complete isfollow up well, this is a report from PPATK. “There are so many reports and we don’t have enough people to look into them,” he said. Agus then hopes that the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK), as an anti-corruption agency, will regain its independence. He mentioned the emergence of talk about merging the KPK with the Ombudsman. “Recently there was also a merger problem with the Ombudsman. I am thinking of merging later if the corruption index is already high. So if the score is too good, it is already 65.” no dad combined with the Mediator. “But now I hope not, so that there is the strength to actually enforce the fight against corruption in our country,” he said. (wnv/haf)

