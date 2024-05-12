Here are all the bad things witnesses said about Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer who is scheduled to testify Monday.





CNN-

No one has anything nice to say about Michael Cohen.

Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer is expected to appear Monday as a key witness in Manhattan district attorneys' case against the former president, set to testify linking Cohen's secret $130,000 payment to Trump to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

During three weeks of testimony, jurors have already heard a lot about Cohen through numerous witnesses, who painted an unflattering portrait of an aggressive, impulsive and unsympathetic lawyer.

David Pecker, former head of the National Enquirer's parent company, American Media Inc., said Cohen was prone to exaggeration. Former Trump aide Hope Hicks said Cohen liked to call himself a fixer, a role she said was only possible because he broke it down first. And Danielsformer, lawyer Keith. Davidson said he only worked with Cohen because he was a jerk that Gina Rodriguez, Daniel's then-manager, and everyone else didn't want to deal with.

Stay up to date on Trump's criminal trial

Gina called me to tell me this: Some asshole called me and was very, very aggressive and threatened to sue me. And I wish you, Keith, would call that fool back, Davidson testified during the third week of the trial.

I hate to ask the question this way, but who was this idiot? asked Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass.

It was Michael Cohen, Davidson replied.

Cohen is now the witness prosecutors are counting on to provide testimony that can help them prove Trump falsified business records when he allegedly reimbursed Cohen for $130,000 paid to Daniels to prevent him from going public with a meeting before the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.

Cohen is the only witness who will testify about Trump's alleged involvement in both the decision to pay Daniels and the plan to reimburse Cohen for advancing the money. Cohen will likely serve as the prosecution's narrator and guide the jury from the initial meeting in which Pecker, Cohen and Trump allegedly agreed to buy negative stories that could harm Trump's presidential campaign to the payment made to Daniels just days before Election Day. Oval Office meeting in February 2017, just weeks after Trump was sworn in.

Prosecutors say that during the February meeting, Trump and Cohen agreed on how Cohen would be reimbursed. Prosecutors say the arrangement included a false story that Cohen was working under an retainer agreement. The documents, from invoices and ledger entries to checks signed by Trump, make up the 34 criminal charges in the case.

Prosecutors waited to call Cohen until the end of their case, after introducing phone records, emails, text messages and bank statements that they hope will bolster his credibility with the jury. They didn't try to hide from the jury that he and other witnesses have many problems.

We're going to be very upfront about the fact that several of the witnesses in this case have what you might consider baggage, Steinglass told a panel of potential jurors during jury selection.

The testimony will pit Trump against Cohen, who once said he would take a bullet for the former president. They last saw each other when Cohen testified at Trump's civil fraud trial in New York last fall. Cohen's testimony was brief, but the confrontation was tense.

This week, the stakes are higher, with a possible criminal conviction and possible prison time on the line for Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

It ends a long journey for Cohen, who is still unhappy about serving three years in prison and home confinement after pleading guilty to federal campaign finance charges related to bribery, among other crimes .

Cohen met with prosecutors more than a dozen times and testified before the grand jury during the secret trial. He has immunity from state charges for his role in the alleged plot.

He will also face extensive cross-examination from Trump lawyer Todd Blanche. The former president's lawyers are expected to undermine Cohen's credibility, including by digging into his past, and suggest to the jury that Trump had no idea about Cohen's deal or how it was recorded in his company's books.

Before even appearing in court, Cohen was attacked and undermined by the prosecution's own witnesses. On the one hand, it could be damaged before speaking. But he could also benefit from low expectations if the jury finds him better than advertised, said Elie Honig, CNN's senior legal analyst and former state and federal prosecutor.

After his prison sentence, Cohen published books and podcasts attacking Trump

The charges against Trump date back to events during the 2016 election. But in many ways, the case against Trump stems from his former fixer's decision to plead guilty in 2018 in federal court to two counts illegal campaign contributions in violation of federal campaign finance laws. He implicated Trump directly in the scheme and admitted that he orchestrated Daniels' payment on Trump's behalf.

Cohen also pleaded guilty to tax charges and lying to Congress about Trump's business plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, which he served behind bars and under house arrest.

Cohen's plea prompted the Manhattan district attorneys' office to launch an investigation into the secret payments that led to Trump's indictment last year.

Cohen dedicated himself to antagonizing Trump. He has published two books, Disloyal in 2020 and Vengeance in 2022, and started a podcast, Mea Culpa, in which he spent a lot of time bashing Trump and encouraging his prosecution.

On social media, Cohen continued to attack Trump in the weeks leading up to the trial, and even after it began. The attacks on social media reached the point where Judge Juan Merchan on Friday asked prosecutors to give Cohen a message from the bench saying he should stop talking about the case. (Merchan said he could not legally gag a witness.)

Trump has often hit back in interviews and on social media, including in several cases that violated the judges' silence order against the former president, barring discussion of witnesses in the case.

Starting with the first witness in the case, Pecker, jurors heard witness after witness' criticism of Cohen before his own expected testimony.

Pecker, who met with Cohen and Trump at a key Trump Tower meeting in 2015, was asked by Trump's lawyer Emil Bove whether Cohen was prone to exaggeration.

Yes, Pecker said.

Bove then asked Pecker if he couldn't trust anything Cohen said. The judge sustained an objection to the question, telling Trump's lawyer in a side discussion that it was not the right place to question Cohen's credibility.

Other witnesses would continue to do so anyway.

Gary Farro, Cohen's former banker, later testified that he was specifically assigned Cohen's account because he could be firm with individuals who might be a little difficult. Farro said it's fair to call Cohen an aggressive guy.

Whatever he needed, he called me, and it was always something urgent, the banker said.

Perhaps the most negative assessment of Cohen came from Davidson, who negotiated the hush money deal with Cohen on behalf of Daniels in 2016. Davidson described a 2011 conversation in a blog post about Daniels and Trump on thedirty.com, where Cohen unleashed a barrage of insults, innuendoes and allegations.

I don't think he was accusing us of anything. He was just screaming, Davidson said.

Danielsformer's lawyer then explained how he became involved in the hush money deal, when Daniels' manager asked him to help finalize the deal for a non-disclosure agreement.

When asked why he got involved, Davidson responded: The moral of the story was: Nobody wanted to talk to Cohen.

Davidson recalled, when interviewed by Steinglass, that after Trump's election in 2016, he received a call in December from a very discouraged and saddened Cohen.

He said something like: Jesus Christ. Can you believe I'm not going to Washington? After everything I've done for this fucking guy. I can't believe I'm not going to Washington. I've saved these guys so many times you don't even know it.

Others who didn't interact with Cohen as much as Davidson did didn't have better things to say. Jeff McConney, the former comptroller of the Trump Organization, was asked about Cohen's position at the company.

He said he was a lawyer, McConney replied.

Did he work in the legal department? asked prosecutor Matthew Colangelo.

I guess so, McConney said derisively.

And Hicks, who worked at the Trump Organization before becoming a key aide to the 2016 campaign, described to jurors how Cohen's fixer Trump was prone to inflating his influence on the campaign.

There were times when Mr. Cohen did things that you felt were not helpful to what you were trying to accomplish, correct? Bove asked the 2016 Trump campaign press secretary.

Yes, Hicks replied. I used to say that he liked to call himself a repairman or Mr. Fix It, and only because he broke it first could he come and fix it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/12/politics/michael-cohen-trump-hush-money/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos