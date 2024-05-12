Don't talk to anyone | Pakistan today





One of the most profound political statements ever made came last week when Imran Khan said he was ready to talk to anyone for the good of Pakistan, except the PML(N) , PPP and MQM.

One of the points worth thinking about is whether he rated his purity above Pakistan. If, for the sake of Pakistan, he demanded that he speak to the PML(N) or the PPP, or even the MQM, would he refuse? Or he would simply tell his negotiators to go to the PML(N), and thumb his nose at them and shout: Nyah! Nyah!

You can't be in a good situation where one of the conditions of dialogue is that you can't call anyone either a chor or a daku. And that was Imran's next move if someone asked him why they shouldn't talk to him. Unless you have watched a Tamil film, you probably won't understand. I think Imran has watched quite a few, and not just because of the similarity between their storylines and some of the things the PTI claims to have been done.

Just an aside, but I wouldn't be surprised if Imran finds inspiration in how a Tamil film scriptwriter became Tamil Nadu CM five times. Yes, Muthuvel Karunanidhi not only became CM of Tamil Nadu five times, but he also handed over the leadership of the DMK to his son, the euphoniously named Stalin, who is the current CM. He was named after Stalin because he was born after the latter's death, during a public condolence meeting which Muthuvel addressed. Stalin did not like cinema, but his son Udhayanidhi was an actor and producer.

Tamil Nadu maintains a close link between its cinema and its politics. The great actor M.G.Ramchandran became CM several times, from the platform of the All-India Anna DMK which he formed as a splinter faction during his split with the elder Karunanidhi. Dynastic politics took a new turn, reached (reached? sank?) a new level when, upon his death, it was not the widow or a child who succeeded him, but his mistress, the actress Jayalalithaa.

But coming back to the elder Karunanidhi, he could be the inspiration for all the clever storylines that Imran has been talking about, in his attempt to single-handedly revive Pakistani cinema. Perhaps Imran should use his time in prison to write the novels, biographies, plays and radio plays that Muthuvel did.

I think Imran was actually saying he wasn't willing to talk to anyone. Not unless they are willing to praise Him to the heavens. His real goal is the establishment, but the establishment won't talk to him. His refusal to let go of the incidents of May 9 amply demonstrates this.

There are two visions of the events of May 9, 2023, the first anniversary of which was celebrated last week. One of them is the PTI view, according to which there were spontaneous protests against the crossing of the red line by the arrest of Imran Khan, and some agent provocateurs instigated the crowds (presumably holding weapons hidden against their loins) to commit chaos at military installations and against martyrs' memorials. . Another view is that it was part of a plot to carry out a coup, bring Imran back to power and take drastic action against top commanders. In other words, one had to choose between loyalties. To your commander or to Imran Khan. The truth has not yet been revealed in any court, public or behind closed doors, because the army wants courts martial, but the PTI does not. The Supreme Court hears the case.

Well, another case is probably going to the Supreme Court, that of the 3,500 income tax non-filers who had their cell phones cut off. They will probably ask a taxpayer to get them a SIM card.

Perhaps that's the price you pay for having SIM cards available so easily. In the good old days, you could only get a landline if you knew someone. Now any Tom, Dick or Harry can get a mobile. Oddly enough, even when it was tightly controlled, non-filers were not stopped in this way. Now they are. In the days of landlines, it was nice to have a phone, but now it's a necessity. It's not just about being available anytime, anywhere. But you can use your phone to do a lot of things, because it's actually a small PC, just as powerful (probably more so) as your first PC. Not having a mobile is therefore a real difficulty.

