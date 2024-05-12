Politics
How safe are our hedges?
Cycle or walk in the countryside and you may see the benefits of a thriving hedgerow for wildlife: as nesting sites, food sources and shelter. Bird song fills the air and a multitude of insects hover around. But move away from a thick, healthy hedge, or toward an area devoid of one, and the chirping and buzzing stops.
Hedge protection was a feature of Conditionality the rules that farmers and landowners must follow to benefit from rural payments. With this system disappearing at the end of 2023, there was great concern that hedge safety would also disappear. Until similar, or even better, regulations are incorporated into UK law, hedges will be at risk.
In preparation, as East Anglia Bylines Defra has asked for views on the future protection of hedgerows on farmland in England, according to a report. The 12-week consultation in 2023 included questions on the length of the hedge cutting season, the size of buffer strips, exemptions, the sanctions regime that could be used to enforce future rules and whether legislation should also apply to non-agricultural land.
Comments on the consultations
Defra received 8,692 responses, excluding duplicate submissions. Campaigns of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds(RSPB)And Savage Justice resulted in approximately 2,289 submissions identified largely by similarity in model responses.
As part of its analysis, Defra identified two broad categories of respondents: those from the agricultural sector and those with an environmental perspective. The latter group sought to strengthen the protection of existing hedges. In contrast, responses from the agricultural sector have sought to simplify and balance environmental protection with agricultural productivity.
A typical example is the length of the no-cut period. The environmental group is in favor of an extension beyond August 31. Many respondents expressed the opinion that pruning to preserve berries, fruits, and nuts as food sources in the fall or early winter should be a priority.
Suffolk farmer Graham Denny notes that the majority of those surveyed in favor of an extension may not own a farm hedge. Therefore, they might not fully understand the implications that go beyond just the lives of birds. Perhaps sharing this view, Defra has chosen to maintain the status quo. However, they also commissioned additional research from British Ornithology Trust (BTO) to further explore the issue, including how climate change could impact breeding seasons.
The farmers' point of view
Extending the non-reduction period would have been more problematic,” explains Denny. “The current schedule is enough to give 99.9% of the birds a chance. I rarely see birds nesting later, with the exception of the woodpigeon which breeds every month of the year.
Denny goes on to explain that extending the no-cut period by a week causes farmers to delay cutting until January or February after the busy winter harvest and planting period. They would then risk killing dormant insects and small rodents in clumps and grass edges with the weight of their heavy machinery on the soft, damp ground. Such a loss is significant. These creatures and insects are an essential food for feeding nesting birds and chicks in the coming year.
All cutting in autumn is done on dry ground. This is by far the best time to exploit margins. Warm weather sees active insects and mammal burrows strong enough to support the weight of several tons of cutting machines, says Denny. This also allows time for vegetation to re-establish before winter, providing essential dry shelters above ground for insects.
Denny shows the new Campaign Management Program And Encouragement for sustainable agriculture which allow cutting to be managed on two alternating sides of a hedge, 1 year out of 3 years. This helps maintain the essential berry crop and habitat for overwintering insects which are essential to many birds and mammals such as wrens, long-tailed tits, golden cresteds and shrews.
Most farmers are very proud of their hedges,” explains Denny. “Managing hedges before winter is better for all wildlife species, especially when it comes to percentages.
Defras view
Defra recognize that hedges play an important role in agriculture. They slow down soil erosion and their inhabitants maintain a integrated pest management approach and ensure pollination. The consultation showed that there is consensus that the covers should be protected by law. The Government therefore intends to introduce new legislation to protect hedgerows in England as soon as parliamentary time allows.
Government advertisement suggest that the new rules will largely replicate the requirements that farmers are familiar with, in terms of cross-compliance, with two-metre buffer strips where no cultivation or application of pesticides or fertilizers must take place, periods without cutting, exemptions, but “with a simpler, fairer and more equitable approach”. a more proportionate approach to enforcement.
The consultation survey showed overwhelming support for extending hedgerow management protections beyond agricultural land.
But the government has no immediate plans to do so. Both National Farmers Union (NFU) and the RSPB were in favor of extending protections. The NFU said: “Wildlife makes no distinction between hedgerows within and outside the scope of the Hedgerow Regulations 1997.” The RSPB described the extension decision as a “no regrets” step. towards meeting England's biodiversity and carbon targets.
We trust farmers and land managers to maintain hedges, reports Defra. The proposed regulations will ensure that everyone follows the same management approach.
Time will tell how safe our hedges will be. Until the new legislation is included in The Hedgerows Regulations 1997they may not be as well protected as we would like.
