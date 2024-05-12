Alvi promises to continue playing the role of bridge





LAHORE:

Former President and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Arif Alvi has highlighted the central role of dialogue in resolving national issues, saying the essence of progress lies in persistent communication.

Speaking alongside PTI Punjab Information Secretary Shaukat Basra at a press conference on Sunday, Dr Alvi reiterated the imperative to engage in constructive discourse, strongly rejecting the acceptance of failure.

“The solution to problems lies in dialogue. We will continue our efforts to engage in dialogue. Failure only comes when we agree to it,” he said.

Dr Alvi stressed the need to initiate discussions with former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan to steer the nation towards progress and prosperity.

“Imran Khan has made significant sacrifices, including putting aside his ego for the sake of democracy in our country. He is determined to engage in dialogue for the betterment of Pakistan,” Dr Alvi said, affirming his continued efforts to initiate talks.

Highlighting the critical situation Pakistan finds itself in, the former president stressed the imperative of national unity for economic recovery, saying, “The economy cannot be revitalized without a united nation.”

Expressing unwavering support for the armed forces, Dr Alvi lamented the strained relations between the PTI and the establishment, pleading for reconciliation through dialogue and forgiveness from “both sides”.

Warning of an exacerbation of tensions, Dr Alvi warned that failure to break the current impasse could lead to further deterioration. He criticized the disparity between the tenures of political figures and their treatment, referring to the imprisonment of the PTI founder while others hold lesser mandates.

Addressing media freedom, the PTI leader highlighted the role of social media in exposing injustices globally, while highlighting the restrictions imposed on social media in Pakistan.

“Pakistan is the only country in the world where there is an embargo on social media. It was social media that showed the world how much cruelty is being committed in Gaza,” Alvi said.

Welcoming the recent visit of a Saudi delegation, Dr Alvi anticipated economic benefits for Pakistan through increased investments.

Regarding allegations of interference by intelligence agencies in judicial matters, Dr Alvi acknowledged the lingering grievances within the judiciary and called for the preservation of its independence.

Criticizing the conduct of the Punjab Police, Dr Alvi condemned the reported cases of harassment and intrusion into citizens' homes.

PTI chief Shaukat Basra echoed Dr Alvi's sentiments, pleading for the release of Imran Khan as a potential catalyst for improving relations between the PTI and the establishment.

