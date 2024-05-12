Why did Xi Jinping come to the Old Continent? The possible answer offered by a great novel: the brain of Europe is the most dangerous of all

The book was published this year by Humanitas Fiction, it was translated from Albanian by Marius Dobrescu and it represents, perhaps this is a sign, but I say it at all risk, a literary event. (It would never be talked about in prime time on our news channels, even if the hosts were, say, drug addicts.) A solid novel, with memorable characters and action set in the early aughts 70, alternately in Tirana and Beijing. This was the time when the Albanian authorities abruptly severed friendly relations with China to protest its policy of rapprochement with the United States, specifically when it was announced that American President Richard Nixon would visit Beijing .

The chapter that came to mind as I looked through the news of President Xi Jinping's meeting with the two European leaders captures the character played by Mao Zedong, old and tired, walking on the edge of a cultivated field of Indian hemp. (cannabis). The dictator had the habit of isolating himself for short periods in secret places (spots) to quietly reflect on… the way the world is going. Of course, he was discreetly accompanied by his guards, who hid as best they could so as not to disturb him. On a sunny day, Kadare's character was in a wonderful state of mind, admiring the vast fields of marijuana. The red halo was stronger than the red flags of the “festivities”, than the anthem “Rou e risritul” and even stronger than his major work, “Criticica roie”, a true “bestseller” which reached the hands of millions of people.

Always admiring the red plain, the character of Kadare says to himself “if the human brain has not developed more than it should and this is the reason for all the evils that have struck humanity. and above all future misfortunes. »

Indeed, Mao's vision, recreated by the Albanian writer 43 years ago, when he wrote this novel, seems to be very current for many “enlightened intellectuals”: people think too much, it's why they should all be given the kind of effort-saving “entertainment and facilities”, for example, an elite to take care of the needs of the people and the state to be like a caring father. Furthermore, artificial intelligence could take over a large part of people's thinking effort, and they would see their lives and pleasures become individuals. non pertinentbut happy, under the care of the paternalistic state.

The character of Mao Zedong was thinking feverishly:

“Urgent measures must be taken to return the human brain to its former limits, from which it came. The brain must be reduced, otherwise it will only cause problems for humanity.”

But how can we reduce the brain “to its old limits”? While responding, Mao reminds him of the report he received from his secret service on the sale of marijuana in Europe. Sales were promising:

“Hundreds of bags had arrived in Europe and hundreds more were waiting their turn. and yet it was little. How much would it have taken to drug the entire planet? at the moment, no one knows. But mind you 'first the brain of Europe and it's like you've drugged the whole world! The brain of Europe is the most dangerous of all. That's exactly what I'm trying to do, but it's not. is not that simple…”

the goal is set: we must attack the brain of Europe to drug the entire planet! Leaving the pages of the novel and returning to Xi Jinping's tour, in particular the meeting with the two European leaders, I think that, voila!, China has entered the European market in force with cheap electric cars, subsidized by the Chinese state, causing great panic among European producers, aligned with the Green Deal. I also think, just in case, if Mao's legacy is not there and I see Europeans “drugged” with all kinds of progressive and socialist “dust”, from political correctness to statism, from globalism to egalitarianism, from cancel culture to the state. Green Deal, from woke to critical race theory, most from across the ocean, from an America that has enough joints. Xi Jinping came to see if, in Europe, capitalism was defeated and replaced by a society where, according to Kadare's novel, brains were reduced to the “old limits”, that is to say brainwashed . Of course, it is not advisable to call Europe “drugged” or “drunk”, because the European Union has given us billions of euros for development (and the Communist Party has given enough money to those who have not gone off the rails) and all The critic subjects the transmitter (attention, useful idiots!) to be described as “fascist, Nazi, extremist, racist…” (Lenin's Bolsheviks successfully used these labels on their opponents.) But let's not make a fuss, mixing the reality scribbled from the Elysée with the fiction of the great Albanian writer. The novel is definitely worth reading, but not for the character played by Mao. There are other strong characters.

Mao, Kadare's character, knows how to fight the brain:

“The fight for human brainwashing is titanic. If the sources that feed it and complete the mechanisms do not disappear, this fight will be as useless as trying to dry up a lake without stopping the sources.”

How to: “cut the springs”? The destruction of the school system, the closing of universities and the weakening of books “to the level they were during the centuries when they were written by hand”. (Parenthesis: instead of “closing down the universities,” we currently have an infection of academia with all kinds of fanaticism propagated by political correctness.)

Mao: “Throughout his life, man has not needed to read more than ten books…”

He had applied the plan in China and successfully, he had applied the plan in Cambodia with the same success. He cut off the hands of the Chinese pianist who sang Beethoven: “A very savage gesture, but it wasn't.” For the first time, Mao thought, the thrones of fathers Beethoven and Shakespeare were shaking. He also had to overthrow them one by one, all of them, like kings, like Aries: Cervantes, Tolstoy, Beethoven and Shakespeare. “He will free the planet and the brain of humanity from the morbid charm of art,” writes Kadare in his novel published in 1988, three years after the death of Albanian dictator Enver Hodja. I can't help but think that the same attack is being made today against these “princes”, seen as products of the white man's culture. Mao also thinks about writers, what to do with writers? Find the answer (destination) from the experience of the Cultural Revolution: rice with them!

First of all, Xi Jinping's visit to Europe has nothing to do with Ismail Kadare's novel. But when I read a valuable book, it can't help but immediately inspire thoughts with references to current events. Because it is “the morbid charm of a… book”.

*Concert at the end of winter”, by Ismail Kadare, translated by Marius Dobrescu, Humanitas Fiction publishing house, 2024 edition





