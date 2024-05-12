Trump calls fictional Hannibal Lecter a wonderful man in rare campaign stop during trial





Top line

Former President Donald Trump described fictional serial killer and cannibal Hannibal Lecter as a wonderful man as he campaigned Saturday in one of his rare campaign stops for a financial hush trial.

Republican presidential candidate, former US President Donald Trump, arrives for his campaign rally… [+] at Wildwood Beach on May 11, 2024 in Wildwood, New Jersey. The former president and presumptive Republican nominee held a campaign rally as his secret money trial takes a weekend break. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

The late Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man, Trump said Saturday at his rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, after asking the crowd if anyone had seen Silence of the Lambs.

Before mentioning Hannibal Lecter and the 1991 horror film, Trump spoke about President Joe Biden's border, saying other countries were bringing their populations to the United States from insane asylums and mental institutions as part of Biden's policies.

He often had a friend over for dinner, Trump said with a laugh before linking his speech to immigration, adding: But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations, the late, great Hannibal Lecter. We have people who are released into our country that we don't want in our country, and they arrive without any control, without any verification.

Surprising fact

Saturday was not Trump's first mention of Hannibal Lecter. Trump compared migrants to Hannibal Lecter as recently as March, when he said the people coming into the country were tough people, in many cases coming from prisons, mental institutions, insane asylums , you know, insane asylums, that's the thing about Silence of the Lambs. , he said, according to NBC News. Hannibal Lecter, anyone know Hannibal Lecter? We don't want them in this country.

Key context

Trump's rally Saturday was one of the few he has had recently, while balancing his campaign schedule with his ongoing secret trial in New York. He had planned a rally in North Carolina in April, which would have been his first since the trial began, but it was canceled due to severe weather. Since then, he has spoken at campaign rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan on one of his days off from the court this month, and the Jersey campaign rally was only his third during the trial . CNN reported that Trump has had no public appearances for eight of his 12 days off since proceedings began on April 15. Along with his speech about Hannibal Lecter, Trump addressed his other usual talking points at Saturday's rally, including reiterating his support for Israel and criticizing Bidens. decision to stop some weapons shipments targeting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought hush money charges against Trump, and said our country is in trouble, in deep trouble.

Tangent

At Saturday's rally, Trump brought out North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who is reportedly on the former president's shortlist for vice presidential running mate. Trump told the crowd that they wouldn't find anyone better than this gentleman in terms of knowledge, and said they should prepare for something incredible. Doug Burgum reported on CNN, potentially hinting at a vice presidential pick.

