Xi's European visit heralds new era of relations

President Xi Jinping arrives in Belgrade for a state visit to Serbia at the invitation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, May 7, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]



President Xi Jinping's six-day trip to Europe opened new chapters in relations with China's major partners, and the visit heralds a new era of ties with Europe through enhanced solidarity and mutual trust, according to senior diplomats and analysts.

Xi's recent tour of France, Serbia and Hungary, which included more than 30 diplomatic engagements with the leaders of the three countries between May 5 and 10, was a resounding success, with far-reaching implications and significance. beyond the bilateral level, they said.

In France, the president's visit paved the way for the reaffirmation of a long-standing partnership.

Beijing and Paris signed 18 bilateral cooperation documents in areas such as green development, aviation, agri-food, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

In an interview with reporters after the visit, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Xi and French President Emmanuel Macron reached many key consensuses on the development of bilateral relations, while agreeing to consolidate the strategic stability of bilateral relations and exploit the vast potential of bilateral relations. mutually beneficial cooperation.

The interactions between the two heads of state at Tourmalet, a pass in the Pyrenees dear to President Macron because he loved visiting his grandmother there when he was a child, were a highlight of Xi's trip to France.

Wang said the protracted negotiations in the Pyrenees added another memorable chapter to exchanges between Chinese and French leaders.

The Chinese president's trip to Belgrade, the Serbian capital, and Budapest, the Hungarian capital, cemented rising ties with two of China's main European partners. This has been supported by a multitude of bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening economic, commercial and people-to-people exchanges.

In Belgrade, Xi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic signed a joint declaration on building a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, while China unveiled six major measures to support the move, including a free trade and the opening of more markets. direct flights.

A highlight of the trip was the gathering of around 20,000 people outside the Palace of Serbia to greet the Chinese president, with crowds waving the flags of the two nations and cheering for China.

The moment “evoked a vivid feeling about the Serbian people's genuine feeling toward the Chinese people and their deep respect for President Xi,” Wang said.

In Budapest, traditional friendship was put to good use as the two countries committed to building an ironclad comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called the visit “an important milestone in bilateral relations,” saying the elevation of bilateral relations reflected the legitimacy of the nation's China policy.

“We are very happy with Chinese investments in Hungary. We encourage more to come because they are modern, cutting-edge investments that create a lot of jobs. It is good for our national economy, good for our people and our families” , did he declare.

Szijjarto said Hungary, which will hold the rotating presidency of the European Union from July 1, rejects the “de-risking” or decoupling approach.

“We don't see China as a threat. We don't want the world to be divided into two blocs again. We want connectivity to come,” he said, adding that his country would advocate building relations EU-China on mutual respect.

“Hungary is the best example showing what kinds of benefits you can get from respectful cooperation with China,” he said.

“If we had not encouraged these Chinese companies to come to Hungary and applied these decoupling approaches, we would have lost tens of thousands of jobs,” he said.

Wang and analysts also highlighted the importance of the trip for China-EU relations, as Xi called on the EU to make collective efforts to adhere to dialogue and cooperation, deepen strategic communication and enhance mutual trust. strategic. He also rejected the talk of China's “overcapacity”, using facts and figures.

Feng Zhongping, director of the Institute of European Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said Xi's trip to Europe had raised expectations for the stability of China-EU relations.

“The strengthening of pragmatic cooperation between China and the three countries has shown the potential for stronger trade and economic ties with other European countries,” he said.

Feng described the joint statement between China and France on the situation in the Middle East as another milestone, adding that the two countries showed solidarity in their joint calls for a cessation of hostilities during the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Jack Midgley, director of international consultancy Midgley & Co, said deals on the Belt and Road Initiative and electric vehicles, including France indicating it would welcome Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD , were among the most important outcomes of Xi's trip.

Midgley, who is also an adjunct associate professor in the security studies program at Georgetown University in Washington, said all of these results were achieved “bilaterally” rather than through the EU bureaucracy .

“That’s the way to build constructive relationships,” he said. “You do them bilaterally, based on shared interests.”

Yifan Xu in Washington contributed to this story.