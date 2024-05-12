Pragmatism and Poetry: What Prime Minister Lee Brought to Singapore's Four Most Important Bilateral Relations

In November 2016, nine Terrex infantry carriers of the Singapore Armed Forces en route to Singapore from Taiwan after a routine training exercise were detained in Hong Kong for approximately two months.

Although the full story from the Chinese side behind this episode is not known, Alan Chong, a senior research fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, believes it was possibly appropriate to send signals to Ms Tsai Ing-wen, newly elected president of Taiwan at the time and seen. more pro-independence, as well as in Singapore.

This episode, although unfortunate, is important because it allows Singapore to tell China that there will sometimes be differences and that we will remain firm on our principles. I hope China understands where Singapore is coming from, Mr Lye said.

I think it's important to foster a more mature and realistic relationship with China, he said.

No two countries have identical interests. But both sides value the relationship, so no problem has proven insurmountable, Mr. Chin said.

The two countries launched three government-to-government projects: the Suzhou Industrial Park in 1994, the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city in 2008, and the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative in 2015. Singapore continues to identify areas that are of interest to China and articulate with its own growth and development priorities, Lye said.

Last year, the two sides upgraded their bilateral relations to a high-quality and future-oriented comprehensive partnership and also signed an upgraded FTA.

Singapore has been the largest foreign investor in China since 2013, and China has been Singapore's top investment destination since 2007, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said last December.

In 2023, the total value of Singapore's merchandise trade with mainland China was S$167 billion, according to the Department of Statistics. Regarding trade in services, Singapore exported S$33.6 billion to mainland China and imported S$35.2 billion in 2022.

The economy and Singapore's implemented network of 27 FTAs ​​are a way to assess how Mr Lee has managed his external relations based on results, Mr Chin said. But he also got a deep understanding of China from Mr. Lee, he said.

In May 2004, at the first meeting of the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation in Beijing, Mr. Lee, then vice-premier, met Wu Yi, then Chinese vice-premier, Mr. Chin recalled. Mdm Wu congratulated Mr Lee on being the next Prime Minister of Singapore, to which he replied: .

The line, which roughly means it's lonely above, is taken from a poem by Song Dynasty poet Su Shi.

The fact that he was able to quote a poem by a Song Dynasty poet earned him a lot of points. Mdm Wu gave him a thumbs up (and) the Chinese audience applauded. These are the things that help you connect, Mr. Chin said.

Mr. Chin later discovered that the poem was one of Mr. Lee's favorites. He loved Su Shi, Mr. Chin said. He not only understands the Chinese language, he also understands literature.

Mr. Lee is also respected by the Chinese, being one of the few foreign leaders invited to address the Central Party School twice, in 2005 and 2012, Mr. Chin said. The school trains Chinese Communist Party cadres, including promising party officials.

Relations between Singapore and China flourished during Mr Lee's tenure and are now quite good, Mr Chin said. It's strong, substantial, it's moving forward.

TOWARDS A WIN-WIN COOPERATION WITH MALAYSIA

Mr Lee said Asean was the cornerstone of Singapore's foreign policy and within the bloc, Singapore's most intense relationships would be with our immediate neighbors Malaysia and Indonesia.

He has worked with six Malaysian prime ministers and has been consistent in his interactions with each of them, said Mr Vanu Gopala Menon, Singapore's High Commissioner to Malaysia since 2014.

Initially, Mr Lee's counterpart was Mr Abdullah Ahmad Badawi. This is followed by Najib Razak from 2009 to 2018, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad from 2018 to 2020, Muhyiddin Yassin from 2020 to 2021, and Mr. Ismail Sabri Yaakob from 2021 to 2022. The current Prime Minister of Malaysia is Mr. Anwar Ibrahim, who took power after the 15th general election in November 2022.

We enjoy a close, long-standing and multifaceted relationship with Malaysia. For Singapore, this is one of the most, if not the most, important bilateral relationships, Mr Menon said.

Mr Lee has always adopted a practical and pragmatic approach in his management of bilateral relations with Malaysia, striving to achieve win-win cooperation, he said.