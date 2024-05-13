North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum front and center at Trump rally in New Jersey





Join Fox News to access this content

You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create a FREE account to continue reading.

Please enter a valid email address.

By entering your email address and pressing Continue, you agree to the Fox News Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Financial Incentive Notice. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. To have problems? Click here.

North Dakota Governor and former presidential candidate Doug Burgum was the focus of Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday, fueling speculation that he remains a contender on the growing list. shortest of potential vice-presidential candidates.

Burgum was a guest on Trump's “Trump Force One” campaign plan. He briefly addressed the crowd before the former president took the stage.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum speaks at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Bergum said working with President Trump was “like having a nice breeze at your back.”

“President Trump respects states' rights. He's cut regulations. He's lowered taxes,” Burgum said. “Working under Biden’s regulatory regime is like having a strong wind in your face.”

Crowds gather on Wildwood Beach on May 11, 2024 to hear presidential candidate Donald Trump. (Live image for Fox News Digital)

TRUMP DENIES REPORT CLAIMING NIKKI HALEY IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR VP ROLE: I WISH HIM WELL!

Later in Trump's speech, the former president praised Burgum, saying, “He probably knows more about energy than anyone I know.”

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

He then remarked, “So, prepare for something, okay? Just prepare,” but didn't elaborate.

Trump supporters reportedly camped on the beach overnight for the former president's rally on Saturday. (Live image for Fox News Digital)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last weekend, Trump held a closed-door press meeting at the Four Seasons Hotel in Palm Beach and his Mar-a-Lago estate with major donors and a list of “special guests.”

Among them were a number of Republican politicians, including Burgum, considered to be on Trump's short list for vice presidential nominee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/north-dakota-gov-presidential-candidate-doug-burgum-front-center-trump-new-jersey-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos