Politics
PM Modi exclusive on NDTV. Full transcript
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke exclusively to NDTV during a roadshow on Sunday and predicted a clean sweep of the alliance in Bihar. He said the BJP would significantly expand its presence in eastern India this time, which would enable the NDA to easily surpass the 400 seat mark.
Here is the full transcript of the exclusive interview:
NDTV: The greatest mass leader India has seen in many decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is today in Patliputra and this epic battle and has decided to give us some time out of his busy schedule.
Thank you so much for talking to NDTV viewers. Viewers on our six channels are watching you right now. You have produced programs across the country. Is the ambiance of Patna a little different?
PM mode: I have visited almost all states of India. And I can say that Bihar has added many colors to the '400 paar' resolution of the BJP and NDA. The atmosphere in Bihar is the same as that of the entire country.
NDTV: Many people are speculating about a rise of the BJP in eastern India, whether we are talking about Bengal or Odisha, even in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. What is your assessment?
PM mode: If I talk beyond politics, there is a speech from me in 2013. I wasn't even a candidate for prime minister at the time. So if we want to develop India, we will have to develop Eastern India. Eastern India is expected to become an engine of growth. Over the last ten years, I have focused on infrastructure, education, healthcare and many similar projects in Eastern India. When it comes to this election, there is a huge storm that will sweep across the north, south, east and west. In the East, this time, the results will be better than before and I believe that they will surprise the population of the country. Telangana is an example. In Telangana, you won't be able to imagine the results. You will get the same results in Andhra, you will get the same results in Odisha, Bengal. You will get the same results in eastern India, be it in Bihar, Jharkhand or Assam. So, in a way, I can see that the Bharatiya Janata Party will add more zones to its tally.
NDTV: You are talking about these catchment areas. Please rate Bihar. What do you think will happen in Bihar?
PM mode: In Bihar, I told our colleagues that we had lost a seat earlier, maybe this time we will not lose a seat.
NDTV: We are currently near Charkha Samiti. Tell me what comes to your mind when you come to Bihar.
PM mode: Well, I have often come here for organizational work and visited many areas. I'm connected to a lot of old stuff here.
NDTV: Do you consider this election as a referendum or as a fight for a model of governance?
PM mode: The Bharatiya Janata Party has provided a model of governance to the country. The country has seen the model of the Congress, the country has seen the model of the Left, the country has seen the model of coalition governments and the country has seen the model of the BJP and the NDA with full majority and it has seen a government dynamic and a decisive government, a government that takes risks. And it is on this basis that we have progressed.
NDTV: The number of women here is very high. You have created a constituency for yourself because whatever you have done, the Ujjwala program, many states also have women-centric programs, so do you think women voters are with you?
PM mode: Women's empowerment is my commitment and I took the helm of the G20 summit on women-led development and for this we must give opportunities to women. Women should rise above the traditional things we have. As we launched the didi (program) of drones in the villages, as we opened the doors of the army, when we made them pilots in the air force, we sent our girls to the border , our girls go to Siachen and protect the country. So I managed to make a psychological change. And women's power will become an additional force in the country's development journey and accelerate results.
NDTV: Thank you very much for talking to us.
