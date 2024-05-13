Jokowi visits Kendari Mall, enthusiastic residents fight for selfies







Kendari – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Park Shopping Center in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi with ministers on Sunday evening. Residents were very excited to welcome Jokowi's arrival. Quoted from the Presidential Secretariat Office, Jokowi arrived at the mall on Sunday (12/5) at 7:00 p.m. WITA. Residents were enthusiastic and even shouted when Jokowi arrived. “Mr. Jokowi! Mr. Jokowi! Mr. Jokowi!” » residents shouted when Jokowi arrived. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT One of the residents, Alea, did not expect Jokowi to come to the mall. He and his three friends seemed happy to be able to take photos with Jokowi. “We were surprised that (President Jokowi) wanted to come. This is the first time we have seen (a photo) of Mr. Jokowi,” he said. Another visitor, Tanjung, expressed his joy at seeing Jokowi and having the opportunity to interact directly. He expressed his hopes for inclusive education in Indonesia. “I was the one shouting the loudest, I had to attract attention so you could see me,” said Tanjung, who was also moved to be able to interact directly with the president. Tanjung hopes that the government can provide more support for private education, especially in the development of basic infrastructure. Kiki, another visitor who brought her three children, shared her positive impressions of Jokowi's figure. He also praised the President's humility. “Mr. Jokowi is a very humble person. He doesn't look at who this person is, he still takes our cell phones and takes photos. Even if there are bad ones, the results are taken back by dad,” said Kiki said. Kiki thanked Jokowi for his performance during his term. According to him, many of Jokowi's government programs have directly benefited the community. “As citizens, we have already felt what you envision and your work is real. Thank you for your work all this time. May you live long, always be healthy and God bless you,” he said. -he concluded. In addition to greeting residents, Jokowi also ate fried rice for dinner at a local restaurant. Jokowi was seen accompanied by Acting Minister of State Pratikno, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Southeast Sulawesi Governor Andap Budhi Revianto and Acting Governor. Mayor of Kendari Muhammad Yusup. (eva/aik)

