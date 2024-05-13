Not welfare, Prabowo Subianto admits 'Jokowi effect' supports his victory in 2024 presidential election





THE SPIRIT OF THE PEOPLE – President-elect Prabowo Subianto made an interesting confession in a special interview with Al Jazeera, broadcast on Saturday, May 11, 2024, revealing that the “Jokowi effect” played an important role in his victory in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres ). According to Prabowo, President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) proximity and political support gave him a significant advantage in this political event. “I think the Jokowi effect also helped me a lot,” said Prabowo, quoted by Mind of the People, Monday, May 13, 2024. The high percentage of public satisfaction with Jokowi's government, reaching 83 percent, also has a positive impact on Prabowo. Aside from that, Prabowo's decision to nominate Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his running mate is also seen as politically beneficial, given that Gibran is Jokowi's eldest son. Prabowo and Gibran arrived at the Indonesian KPU office to receive the nomination of the president and vice president-elect. Gibran, 36, particularly appeals to young voters who make up 52 percent of the total electorate, with a focus on issues such as jobs, education and equality. Prabowo Subianto won the 2024 presidential election with more than 58% of the vote, beating his two competitors, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo. Its success was recorded in 36 of the 38 provinces. However, his victory was challenged before the Constitutional Court (MK), with one of the issues in dispute being the alleged politicization of social assistance (bansos).

