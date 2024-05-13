ErdoAn: Netanyahu would make Hitler jealous





(JNS) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a level that would make Hitler jealous of the genocidal methods he proposed.

Join our WhatsApp group Subscribe to our daily digest email In an interview with Greek media outlet Kathimerini, the Turkish leader described the Gaza Strip as an open-air prison, not only after October 7, but for years before, like a concentration camp. In March, Erdoan claimed that the Israeli army continues to commit massacres against the Palestinian people, adding that Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, write their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin , like today's Nazis. The Turkish leader also expressed support for Hamas, saying his government was in constant contact with the leaders of terrorist groups. Hamas is not a terrorist organization, but rather a resistance, and we strongly support it and [are] in permanent contact with its leaders, he declared. We cannot be forced to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization. We communicate openly with them and support them. Netanyahu blasted the Turkish leader for the remarks, saying Israel respects the laws of war and will not be subjected to moral sermons from Erdoan, who supports [the] murderers and rapists of the terrorist organization Hamas, denies the Armenian genocide, massacres the Kurds in his own country and represses opponents of the regime and journalists. Erdoan has made a habit of comparing Netanyahu and Israel to Hitler and the Nazis. In December, Turkey's president said Netanyahu was no different from Hitler. What is the difference between them and Hitler? They will make us miss Hitler even more, he declared. Last week, Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Erdoan of acting like a dictator by blocking the country's ports to Israeli imports and exports as part of a trade war. This is how a dictator behaves, ignoring the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen and ignoring international trade agreements, Katz tweeted. Erdoan's government, which openly supports Hamas in its war against Israel, announced export restrictions a month ago, saying they would apply to 54 categories of goods and last until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza. Katz also harshly criticized Ankara in late April for inviting Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, to stay in the country. In November, Erdoan told his country's parliament last month that Israel would soon be destroyed. Tensions between the two countries further escalated recently when a Turkish terrorist carried out an attack in Jerusalem.

