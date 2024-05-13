What a prison sentence would look like for Donald Trump





On Monday, Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Donald Trump's secret trial, fined the former president an additional $1,000 after finding he had violated a silence order for the tenth time.

Merchan warned that if the violations continued, “this court will have to consider a prison sentence,” although he also said incarceration would “disrupt the proceedings.” The silence order prohibits Trump from attacking any of the witnesses or jurors involved in the case.

Speaking to Newsweek, Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said that if Trump continues to break the gag order and is sentenced to prison, he will “most likely” be sent to prison from Rikers Island and separated from the general inmate population.

However, the legal insider said it was more likely that Merchan would place him under house arrest at one of his properties, such as Trump Tower.

A former federal prosecutor said that if Donald Trump continues to break his silence order and is sentenced to prison, he will most likely be sent to New York's Rikers Island prison. A former federal prosecutor said that if Donald Trump continues to break his silence order and is sentenced to prison, he will most likely be sent to New York's Rikers Island prison. Photo-illustration by Newsweek/Getty, SAUL LOEB, Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbi

Trump is on trial in Manhattan on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors say he did it to conceal hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, a former adult film actress, before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies the Daniels' claim that they had a sexual relationship in 2006.

“In the highly unlikely event that Trump is imprisoned, most likely at Rikers Island, for violating the silence order, Trump would be completely separated from the general population and would still have Secret Service protection while in custody. would be of paramount importance, so there would be no direct interaction with other prisoners,” Rahmani said.

“Imprisoning a former president is unprecedented and, logistically, would be a nightmare. It is far more likely that Judge Merchan will order home confinement in Trump Tower or elsewhere for continued violations of the order of silence.”

Former President Donald Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 9. Trump will likely be isolated from the general prison population if Judge Merchan sends him to prison for gag… Former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on May 9. Trump will likely be isolated from the general prison population if Judge Merchan sends him to prison for violating the silence order. More Steven Hirsch-Pool/GETTY

Newsweek has reached out to Donald Trump's lawyer and representatives for his 2024 presidential campaign for comment via email.

In an article in the New York Times, author Jonathan Alter said Merchan could instead ask Trump to perform community service if he continues to violate the gag order, which, according to him, had happened to defendants in other cases.

Alter wrote: “If Trump attacks witnesses or the jury again, Merchan should have him pick up trash in parks on two or three Wednesdays when the court is not in session. (Municipal judges have already done this to look down on violators.) Parks could be more easily secured by the Secret Service than roads, and it would spare agents uncomfortable nights in front of his cell.

Speaking to Newsweek in December 2023, Robert Rogers, an associate professor of criminal justice at Middle Tennessee State University who previously worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, said that if he were imprisoned for any of his four acts criminal charges, Trump would likely be kept away from the general. prison population.

“I would expect him to have no contact with general population inmates,” he said. “If he had any contact with other prisoners, it would probably be in a separate, secure unit with other 'dirty' police officers, prosecutors and judges. In other words, he would be in a special unit with people other than the ruler- the most influential inmates would like to do harm for putting them in prison in the first place.

Referring to Trump, Rogers added: “He would definitely have a number of adoring fans. However, there would also be inmates who would try to kill him, despite the protection of the Secret Service, just to make a name for themselves so they could kill him. go down in history not as common criminals and losers, but as someone who killed an American president. »

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/what-donald-trump-prison-sentence-would-look-like-1899327 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos