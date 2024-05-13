TMC protects Sandeshkhali accused of vote banking: PM Modi | Kolkata News





KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the ruling Bengal Party of playing a new game in Sandeshkhali claiming that Trinamools goons are intimidating women who had filed complaints.

Making a strong speech to consolidate Hindu votes, Modi said: They (TMC) are doing it only because the name of the accused the person is Sheikh Shahjahan. TMC is always batting for him. Addressing four election rallies in the state, one each in Barrackpore and Howrah, besides two in Hooghly, Modi accused the Bengal Police of trying to save Sandeshkhalis' tormentors. He said that after Shahjahan's arrest by the CBI, bombs and weapons were recovered from his house. Now TMC is giving it a clean rating. There was a time when Bengal was waging war against infiltrators; now they are protected.

PM's attack on TMC comes amid two Sandeshkhali survivors denying rape charges . One of them revealed that BJP leaders had induced her to sign on a blank sheet. This prompted TMC to claim that the Sandeshkhali issue was a BJP narrative.

Modi blamed TMC for its appeasement policy and claimed that Hindus had become second-class citizens in Bengal, even becoming a minority in many places in the state. Chanting Jai Shri Ram in front of a cheering crowd, the Prime Minister said: TMC does not even allow you to take the name Rams. They don't allow you to play Ram Navami here… They would even prefer to remove the word Ram from Raja Rammohan Roy's name.

The Prime Minister tried to link the alleged appeasement of the TMCs to the Indian blocs' neglect of the SC, ST and OBC, promising five guarantees. As long as I am here, there will be no reservations based on religion. As long as I am here, no one can complete SC, ST and OBC reservations. As long as I am here, no one can stop you from worshiping Lord Ram and celebrating Ram Navami. As long as I am here, no one will be able to overturn the Supreme Court's judgment on the Ram temple. As long as I am here, no one can abolish the CAA, he said at the Barrackpore rally.

Taking a dig at the TMC that the BJP is a party of bahiragata (outsiders), he said: They refer to people from other states as bahiragata, but allow infiltration. They can go to any lengths to please their vote bank .

