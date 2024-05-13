After five years, Xi Jinping went to Europe, but with Moscow in mind

In a bid to improve relations with China, Emmanuel Macron, now Europe's top leader, received the Chinese president this week in the French Pyrenees, during a two-day official visit to France, as part of of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the start of the war. relations between the two countries and the invitation to return after Macron's visit to Guangzhou, China, in 2023.

The visit took place at a difficult time for relations between the bloc and the Asian giant.either. Europe accuses Beijing of unfair competition and technological monopoly, and seeks to reduce its dependence on Chinese exports, particularly technological ones. The European Union, in its official statements, talks about reducing risks with China. The Asian giant, for its part, remains silent and maintains a strategic position on European territory, with certain countries interested in receiving Chinese financing for their railway and infrastructure projects.

Regarding interested countries, Xi Jinping did not go to Berlin or London and preferred to strengthen trade and political agreements with Hungary and Serbia, two uncomfortable members of the EU and NATO, which have positions against the European bloc and maintain links with Beijing and Moscow. , despite Brussels' position against Vladimir Putin regarding the invasion of Ukraine, which has now lasted for more than two years.

After his visit to France, Xi Jinping visited Hungary and Serbia to strengthen his alliance with the two countries, which are part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, a comprehensive infrastructure project with global reach. China is financing the construction of a high-speed train between Belgrade and Budapest, the Hungarian capital, with which it has managed to make Hungary entrench itself against the EU when it tries to take decisions against the China for human rights violations.

A truce

This week, Hamas accepted the ceasefire negotiated in Egypt with Israel, which calls for the release of prisoners held hostage and a temporary end to hostilities for 40 days. The fundamentalist group had declared in recent days that it was only signing a total ceasefire or agreement that would end Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip, which continued this week with the entry of a contingent Israeli military in Rafah. Despite the initial refusal, Hamas hopes to stop its military operations in the coming days and begin a short season of peace in the region, after more than eight months of clashes which left more than 34,000 dead, according to the authorities. .

If such partial agreements are reached in the Middle East, the international community hopes that Ukraine and Russia will also soon reach a ceasefire, after more than two years of war. In a joint statement, Xi Jinping said: As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, CChina, along with France, is calling for a worldwide truce for the Olympic Games, which begin July 26.

The reality is that, although Beijing and Paris share this initiative, the differences between the two regarding the war in Ukraine are considerable. The Chinese president supports Vladimir Putin in his attempt to reconquer territories that he claims belonged to Russia, he has never condemned the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory and calls what is happening in this zone a conflict, instead to call it a conflict. a war.

China generally does not directly or explicitly support its allies such as the United States. It has not sent troops to Russia and has no plans to do so, as Xi Jinping said this week in Paris. We pledge not to send weapons to Russia, the Chinese president said. This commitment does not, however, include its commercial aid to Moscow. For Washington, it is clear that China allows Russia to carry out millions of commercial transactions in its country, thanks to which Putin has been able to strengthen his military capabilities.

On the other hand, Macron is Putin's biggest opponent in Europe. The Economist magazine interviewed him last week and he once again insisted that Europe should not hesitate to send troops to the war front in Ukraine if the confrontation continues to escalate. The French president signed an agreement with Ukraine for the shipment of weapons worth 3 billion euros during 2024. We must be ready to protect ourselves, he said.

The contrasts between the two leaders represent the present moment more accurately than official announcements about a possible truce in Ukraine before the Olympics. China has distanced itself from Europe amid, as the French president said, a changing global order that faces three clear threats: geopolitics, technology and democratic backsliding .

Europe will only align itself more closely with the United States, both in terms of security and economic growth, Yanmei Xie, an analyst at Beijing consultancy Gavekal, tells the Financial Times. Macron's attempt to befriend Xi in the Pyrenees will not change this situation.

Despite more diplomacy and official announcements, China continues to play its cards and at the table Russia and the Eurosceptic countries (Hungary and Serbia) are closer to its interests than France which represents the European Union, increasingly distant from Beijing.

*Analyst and consultant. MPhil at the University of Oxford.